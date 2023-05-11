Looking back at the memorable and historical run of the 2015 Redbank Valley Bulldogs basketball team, it’s hard to not start with the head coach, especially now, one week after a tragic loss.
Last Wednesday in Meadville, former Bulldogs head coach Greg Bean, just 37, died of a heart attack it was announced by Allegheny College where he’d been an assistant coach since 2019.
“Greg played a vital role in the growth of the Allegheny men’s basketball program over the past four years, culminating in a successful run to the Presidents’ Athletic Conference championship in February,” Allegheny’s release read last week.
“During his time at Allegheny, Greg not only served in his coaching role but also in assistance of the athletics marketing team and showcased a willingness to help out in any and all facets of campus. His dedication to the team on and off the court was rooted in his passion for those around him, love of the game, championing of academic success, and integrity in everything he did. Greg was an active member of the Allegheny and Meadville communities.”
Bean left Redbank Valley after the 2014-15 season to take an assistant coach position at Medaille University near Buffalo. He moved to Waynesburg College before heading to Allegheny.
The Clarion High School graduate who played on the Bobcats’ D9 Class 1A championship team in 2003, then arrived at Redbank Valley for the 2010-11 season. The Bulldogs won 11 games his first three seasons before the Bulldogs went 17-8 in 2013-14, their first winning season since 2006-07.
Then in 2014-15, the Bulldogs won their first District 9 title since 1980 and reached the PIAA Class 2A quarterfinals for the first time in program history.
Clearly, Bean’s 50-70 career record at Redbank Valley goes far beyond wins and losses. Wednesday, a memorial service was held at the school where he last coached eight years ago.
“Coach wasn’t just an amazing basketball coach, he was a great friend to everyone on our high school team,” said Jake Dougherty, one of the top players on the Bulldogs teams with Bean. “Winning games came second behind growing relationships and making memories. Because of coach, our varsity players on the 2015 Redbank team stay in touch and will forever have great relationships with each other. Coach Bean was truly an amazing man and made sure him and I never lost touch. He will be truly missed.”
Dougherty was a senior on that team while current Clarion High School girls’ basketball coach Sam Heeter was a junior.
“Once basketball season rolled around in high school, I might’ve seen Coach and my teammates more than I saw my parents in all honesty,” Heeter recalled. “And that wasn’t because we practiced so much, but because we just enjoyed being with one another. Coach was an extremely impactful person on my life. I watched how much he enjoyed coaching, and it made me want to be a coach someday, and so I attribute me becoming a coach back to him.”
The Bulldogs’ magical run of 2015 included a championship win over Cranberry, rebounding the team from a lopsided loss to a very good Clarion-Limestone team in the KSAC Championship game a few weeks for the D9 title win.
“We were in that locker room for an hour and something clicked,” Bean said in a Leader-Vindicator story after the Bulldogs won the D9 title, mentioning the reaction after the team’s 26-point loss to the Lions. “We got in each other’s faces and it wasn’t the greatest locker room, but they really showed their maturity in how they responded to that.”
The Bulldogs, who lost to Brookville in the 2014 finals, reversed their fortunes in 2015, then made a playoff run that no Bulldogs team had ever accomplished to that point.
“Gold tastes a lot better than silver,” Bean smiled after the D9 title win.
“During that 2015 run, there are a lot of great memories of Coach and the time we all spent together,” Heeter said. “I think one of the things that had us all truly bought in was that he just instilled so much belief in each of us and made us all believe that anything was possible. I remember during one game we were down four with about three seconds left and his plan was simple for us: ‘Inbound the ball, run down the court, jump into somebody and make a 3. We make the foul shot and go to overtime and win. That simple.’ And I remember all of walking out of the huddle and saying ‘Yeah, Coach is right, this is easy.”
It didn’t work, but the message was sent.
“Looking back now, I realize how ridiculous it is to think that could be easy but it just shows how confident he was in us and how confident he made us,” Heeter said.
Current Lady Bulldogs soccer coach Mike Dawson, also an assistant coach with the girls’ basketball team, was brought on to Bean’s staff for that 2014-15 season as an assistant. Bean’s impact on Dawson’s coaching career was profound.
“There are a couple takeaways from that season that still stick with me and have been incorporated into how I handle my own coaching endeavors,” Dawson said. “The first one is his innate ability to simply just build a rapport with the players and staff. It really helped make the whole program from top to bottom feel like a family.
“I think that stemmed from the ‘the sum is greater than the parts’ approach he took,” Dawson continued. “Everyone had a role, but he made every role feel just as important as the next. So through that rapport he was able to gain the respect from his players, and as a coach having the respect of your players is huge. It allows you to have those tougher conversations with your team and them being receptive to it. The KSAC loss in 2015 was one of those moments in that title run and there was a lot of blunt honesty after that game in the locker room. However, because of how much respect and admiration the team had for him, it helped put the rest of the pieces to that puzzle together to finish 2015 with a district title.”
Dawson used that experience to handle a tender moment during his soccer team’s run to its 2020 D9 title. The Lady Bulldogs had just lost 7-1 to Karns City.
“After the game it felt like the wheels were coming off and all the work we had put into this season was for nothing,” Dawson said. “We proceeded to have a lengthy and brutally honest team talk after that game by a corner flag. We all hashed it out and put the pieces back together and went on to finish a historic run for the program. I don’t think we would have finished that season off with a district title if I wasn’t around for how he handled his 2015 team during their difficult moments.”
Dawson picked up Bean’s ability and passion for preparing for games.
“Bean was such a basketball junkie with a high hoops IQ and he was always fine tuning something,” Dawson said. “The guy just never stopped learning about the game. He was never content letting somebody get a leg up on his efforts, which is why you kept seeing him climb the NCAA coaching ladder.”
Ironically, Bean crossed paths with two of his former Bulldogs while he was an assistant at Waynesburg. Dougherty eventually landed on the basketball team after initially going there to play football while Heeter landed at Waynesburg for basketball the year after Dougherty started his collegiate football career.
“Coach Bean coached me through four years of high school and helped me through the recruiting process my junior and senior year,” Dougherty said. “We had planned to go to the same school so I could play under him in college as well. Last minute, I decided to play football at Waynesburg. My fourth year of college, Coach Bean got an assistant job at Waynesburg. At that time, the stars aligned and I decided I was going to play basketball for him and finish my career with him by my side. He coached me a total of five years and those five years were the best years of my sports career.
“Coach was the only reason I got recruited to play basketball. I never thought I was very good, and he gave us exposure that no other coach could have provided, which led to avenues for us to play at the college level (Sam, Devin Shumaker and me). I was blessed to have him as a coach and D9 lost a great coach when he left to coach at the college level.”
“Coach joined Waynesburg’s staff during my junior year,” Heeter said. “He had been at Medaille prior to that. It didn’t feel like anything had changed from having him in high school and then again at the collegiate level. He was a little harder on me in practice, but that’s expected at the collegiate level. Having Coach Bean at Waynesburg for that season was truly special. It gave him, Jake, and me another opportunity to all work together again.”
Bean’s legacy as a basketball coach — and really any successful coach in any sport should have this — is the relationship building that happens on and off the court or field.
“He got the leftovers from a down and out program and built it into a team full of gym rats that would run through a wall for him,” Dawson said of Bean’s years with the Bulldogs. “He was just so good at building relationships and then maintaining those relationships. He still made sure to check in on my own personal coaching journey after he left Redbank. We had just talked again after the most recent title win for the girls’ basketball team here at Redbank. He congratulated me on the accomplishment and then we naturally just broke off into other conversations after that to catch back up.”
“So I just now do my best to always be a positive coaching figure because of him. Everyone deserves a great coach.”