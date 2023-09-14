NEW BETHLEHEM — Redbank Valley sophomore Lia Hageter kept trying to score goals and thanks to a heroic save by freshman goalkeeper Carly Neiswonger, her fourth and final goal ended the night with a win.
Hageter’s goal with 3:18 left in the first overtime gave the Lady Bulldogs soccer team a 4-3 win over visiting Clarion under the lights Tuesday night and that came just 14 seconds after Neiswonger’s big stop.
Clarion’s Alexis Coull’s shot from short range glanced off Neiswonger, who dove back toward the goal line to keep the ball from crossing into the net. She knocked it away successfully, but banged her head on the left post as she fell.
“I thought Carly played outstanding most of the game and hopefully we’ll get her back soon,” said Lady Bulldogs head coach Mike Dawson.
Then it was Hageter’s turn, for the fourth time.
“I just told Bella (Orr) that I thought three of the goals I got were off her throw-ins because she can throw that good,” a still-heavy breathing Hageter said afterward. “Once she threw that last one up, the defender kicked it wide. I took it, cut in and got it in.”
The goal helped the Lady Bulldogs hike their record to 3-2 going into Wednesday night’s trip to Brockway. Friday, they visit Forest Area for a 2:30 p.m. game and then return home next Tuesday to play Kane.
The Lady Bulldogs trailed 2-0 before scoring the next three goals, all of them of course by Hageter. Alex Leadbetter put Clarion up a goal at the 33:06 mark of the first half, then Julianna Wilson one-timed a corner kick from Coull for a quick 2-0 lead less than five minutes later.
But Hageter outworked the Clarion defense for the first goal at 24:44, then tied it up off an Orr assist with 7:15 left before halftime.
The Lady Bulldogs went up 3-2 when Hageter, off another Orr throw-in, scored from a sharp angle from the left wing at the 30:19 mark of the second half.
“The third one, it curved in,” Hageter said. “I’ve frustrated myself in practice because I don’t shoot good. It’s different in games. I didn’t even know how it went in.”
But Clarion stayed alive in the closing minutes when Coull put in a sharp-angled shot to beat Neiswonger with 4:50 remaining in regulation to tie it at 3-3. Darion Bartley replaced Neiswonger after she hit her head on the post for the final 14 seconds of the hard-earned win.
Neiswonger stopped 11 Clarion shots as Clarion outshot the Lady Bulldogs, 14-12.
“That’s the way it always is when we play Clarion, no matter who’s up or who’s down, whenever we play each other, it’s going to be a knock down drag it out overtime game usually,” said Dawson, whose team lost 6-0 last Thursday at Fairview. “We started slow and talked at halftime about we played like we were stuck in the mud, figuratively and literally. We settled in after that and fought our way back. We had a defensive lapse there at the end of regulation, but every time we answered that and that’s all you can ask.”