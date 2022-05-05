HERMITAGE — She made an impact on the Redbank Valley Lady Bulldogs basketball team in its run to a District 9 title this winter, now it’s on the track for freshman Mylee Harmon.
Not only did Harmon win both the 200- and 400-meter dashes at last Saturday’s City of Hermitage Invitational hosted at Hickory High School, Harmon broke both team records in the process.
Her 200 dash time of 26.43 bested the 2017 record set by Katlynn Traister (26.64) and her 400 finish bested a 20-year-old record set by Tiffany Gourley back in 2002 of 1:00.34.
Harmon also finished fifth in the high jump at 4 feet, 11 inches. She’ll be a contender at districts in that event as well, so there’s plenty of promise ahead for the talented ninth-grader.
“Going into Saturday, I felt pretty good and the weather was nice and there was a lot of good competition, which I hadn’t gotten so far this year and I knew that needed to push me,” said Harmon.
Head coach Mike Fricko knew he had talent with Harmon, but it was a matter of figuring out where she’d fit the best and how the performances would go. He knows now.
“I knew Mylee was going to be impressive on the track this year, but without having a junior high squad, it was mostly speculation,” Fricko said. “I don’t think anyone thought she would be breaking these records. To break both on the same day is even more impressive. As a coach, it’s one of those things I’ll be talking about for years.”
Harmon’s mother Megan is on the coaching staff, so it was a natural fit to be on the team. Now, it’s obvious she’s excelling.
“I didn’t have much of a passion for track and field going into the year because I hadn’t really done it, but as the season has gone on, track and basketball are pretty equal,” Mylee said. “I love basketball, but track is moving up there.”
And now Fricko sees much more clearly what kind of talent he has. It’s already record-breaking.
“Early in the season, we were more focused on her in the high jump and running the 100 and the 4x100 relay,” Fricko said. “She didn’t run the 200 or 400 the first few meets. As we dialed it in, it became apparent that she was really excelling and enjoying those distances. Saturday was a beautiful day to run and she had some solid competition. It really just came together and was simply awesome to see an athlete put on a performance like that.”
Fricko added that the previous 200 record-holder’s mother Tony Traister actually drove the team bus to Hermitage and was able to Facetime with her daughter Katlynn and Mylee after the event with Katlynn congratulating the new record-holder.
“I love that stuff,” Fricko said. “Danny Jordan (previous discus record-holder) did that same thing with Cam Wagner after he broke the mark in Brookville.”
Wagner turned in two runner-up finishes in the discus (151 feet, 3 inches) and shot put (47 feet, 3 3/4 inches). Wagner actually tied for first in the discus with Slippery Rock’s Seaton Wozniak, but Wozniak edged Wagner by inches on the next-best-throw tiebreaker.
Aiden Ortz was second in the long jump with a personal-best 21 feet, 1 1/2 inches.
“It was so nice to have a fairly nice day to compete,” Bulldogs head coach Andy Rex said. “Any time we compete at the Hermitage invite we expect to see several personal-bests because of the excellent competition. Aiden Ortz had a solid day again with a personal best in the long jump. Our school record is currently 21 feet, 3 3/4 inches and Aiden was very close to that. As he continues to get better each meet, we expect him to be a real threat to that record in the very near future.”
Brayden Delp was third in the shot put (45 feet, 9 inches) and Marquese Gardlock finished fourth in the 110 hurdles (16.03).
“Marquese did not disappoint in the 110 hurdles with a very strong finish and personal-best time. He also continues to better himself and has been working very hard in practices,” Rex added. “The boys shot put went very well with 2-3 finish of Wagner and Delp. Brayden threw a personal best while Wagner was consistent with his shot put mark. After pitching an entire game the night before, Cam was solid in the discus ... All in all, a pretty good day for a lot of our boys.”
Both teams wound up seventh in the team standings. Most of the field was District 10 with Brookville’s boys and girls finishing fourth and 12th respectively.
Slippery Rock won the boys’ title while Hickory won the girls’ crown.
In other Redbank Valley performances:
— Also finishing high for the Lady Bulldogs, Claire Henry was runner-up in the pole vault (9 feet, 6 inches) as was Lilly Shaffer in the javelin (115 feet, 7 inches).
— The Bulldogs’ 4x100 relay of Gardlock, Ortz, Ashton Kahle and Zeldon Fisher finishd fourth in 45.59.
— Ortz scored points with an eighth in the 100 dash (11.73) while teammate Ashton Kahle was ninth. Kahle added a 10th in the 200 dash.
— Kolby Barrett was ninth in the discus (117 feet) and 11th in the shot put (39 feet, 6 inches).
— For the Lady Bulldogs, MacKenna Rankin scored with a seventh in the pole vault at 8 feet. Brooklyn Edmonds and Madison Foringer were seventh and eighth in the discus (97 feet, 5 inches and 96 feet, 2 inches).