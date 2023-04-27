For the third time in the last 10 years, the Redbank Valley Lady Bulldogs have produced an all-state basketball player.
Lady Bulldogs sophomore Mylee Harmon was named to the PA Sports Writers Third Team Class 2A All-State squad on Monday.
Harmon finished her second varsity season averaging 21 points, 5.6 steals, 3 rebounds and 4.5 assists per game. She shot over 52 percent from the field as well, helping lead the Lady Bulldogs to the District 9 Class 2A title.
It wasn’t the only award this year on the hardcourt for Harmon. She was a First Team All-District 9 selection by the YDL Sports Network/D9and10Sports.Com All-District team, the KSAC MVP and shared Player of the Year Honors with Punxsutawney’s Chloe Presloid in the annual Tri-County Weekend/Courier-Express All-Star team.
Harmon heads into her junior season with 928 career points.
Harmon is the third Lady Bulldog to accord All-State Honors since 2013 when Brooke Hinderliter started her four-year all-state career. Tara Hinderliter was a two-time All-Stater in 2019 and 2020.
Kennedy Catholic’s Layke Fields, who led her team to the state title, was the Class 2A Player of the Year as per the PA Sports Writers. The Coach of the Year was Kennedy Catholic’s Justin Magestro.
In Class 1A, Otto-Eldred’s Katie Sheeler was a Second Team pick for District 9’s only other All-State honoree.