Two years, two MVPS, that’s the deal with the Redbank Valley Lady Bulldogs.
In Tuesday’s Keystone Shortway Athletic Conference all-conference announcement, Lady Bulldogs sophomore guard Mylee Harmon was named the Most Valuable Player. Last year, senior Alivia Huffman was the MVP.
This year, Huffman earned a First Team berth while senior Caylen Rearick landed a spot on th Third Team.
Harmon and Huffman are the second- and third-leading scorers in District 9 at 21 and 16 points per game respectively. Also for Harmon, she’s averaging 5.8 steals and 4.4 assists per game while shooting 53 percent from the floor. Huffman pulls down 8.5 rebounds per game along with 3.8 steals and 2.9 assists while shooting 50 percent from the floor.
Rearick (4.5 ppg.) leads the team with 30 3-pointers and ranks third behind Harmon and Huffman in steals with 51.
The Bulldogs’ junior guard Owen Clouse garnered a second-team nod for the boys. Clouse led his 11-12 squad in most significant statistical categories, including scoring (13.4 ppg.), rebounding (5.8 rpg.), assists (3.3 apg.) and steals (2.4 spg.).
Union placed two boys on the Second Team as well with senior Payton Johnston and junior Zander Laughlin. The two ranked 1-2 on the team in scoring, Johnston at 16.5 and Laughlin at 11.9 points per game.
All three area boys made the KSAC list for the first time.
Also on the girls’ First Team were Moniteau’s Catherine Kelly, Keystone’s Natalie Bowser, Karns City’s Chloe Fritz and North Clarion’s Lily Homan. On the Second Team were Karns City’s Brooklynn Taylor and Emma Dailey, Clarion’s Sophie Babington, Moniteau’s Kendall Sankey and North Clarion’s Lauren Lutz.
On the Third Team with Rearick were C-L’s Alex Leadbetter, Moniteau’s Davina Pry, Clarion’s Taylor Alston and Cranberry’s Kendell Findlay.
The boys’ MVP was Clarion-Limestone senior Jordan Hesdon. The rest of the boys’ First Team were North Clarion’s Aiden Hartle, Karns City’s Taite Beighley and Micah Rupp, and Clarion’s Devon Lauer.
Along with Clouse on the Second Team were Keystone’s Cole Henry, Union’s Payton Johnston and Zander Laughlin, and A-C Valley’s Jay Clover. On the Third Team was Moniteau’s David Dessicino and Chason Delarosa-Rugg, A-C Valley’s Alex Preston, Clarion’s Gabe Simko and Keystone’s Tyler Albright.