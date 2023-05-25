BROOKVILLE — Rallying her team’s 4x400-meter relay from fifth to third with an impressive anchor leg, Redbank Valley sophomore Mylee Harmon wrapped up another strong performance at last Friday’s District 9 Class 2A Track and Field Championships in Brookville.
While last year’s anchor leg from the back of the pack to second not only got her teammates to states, but also the team’s first-ever District 9 team title, this year’s run didn’t quite match the story line although the Lady Bulldogs did finish a respectable third in a close team race.
Elk County Catholic won with 62 points, just ahead of Moniteau (58.5) and the Lady Bulldogs (58) with Punxsutawney fourth with 57 points.
Harmon added two more District 9 titles to her resume and won a second straight James Manners Award for most team points scored in the girls’ meet.
Harmon won the 200- and 400-meter dashes while finishing second in the 100 dash, all of those qualifying her for states. She scratched from the 100 dash and will gun for medals in the other two events, looking to defend her state title in the 400.
She’ll run in prelims Friday, hoping to get to the finals in both.
“It’s so exciting,” Harmon said of making another trip to states. “I know a girl who got third last year and she’s running low 57s so that’s going to be fun. I don’t know about anyone else, but I know I’ll be pushed a lot. It’s going to be so much fun.”
Harmon won the 400 with a 59.76 Friday and that has her seeded 12th at states. Her state-winning time of 57.15 last year would have her seeded No. 2 going into this week.
In the 200, Harmon won the D9 title with a 26.62, which has her seeded 25th. Last year, Harmon won the D9 title with a personal-best 25.92, then just missed the finals at states with a ninth-place finish in 26.5. The top 14 times this year are 25.84 or faster going into the prelims on Friday.
“The 400 I was definitely shooting for under a minute, so I got that done,” Harmon said. “I wanted to get a 26 in the 200 and got that. The 100 isn’t my main event, but I had a good time in that so I’m fine with that.”
Harmon didn’t defend her high jump title from districts last year, opting to add the 100 where she was second to Cranberry’s Laiyla Russell with a 12.82, the exact time she ran in the prelims as well.
Last year in the 400, Harmon hadn’t gotten under a minute until the postseason where she went from 58.73 at districts to 58.91 then the 57.15 in the final to win gold after dashing from the back of the back for the furious win at the line.
This year, she hasn’t been unbeatable, which she’s taking very much in stride.
“It’s going good. I was excited for (districts) all season and looking forward to it and wanting to defend my titles,” Harmon said. “All year, I’ve had some upsets in the 100 and got beat here earlier in the 400 (Brookville Invite) and that humbled me a little bit, I think. I have to keep working because I’m not going to always get an easy first.”
The Lady Bulldogs also send two pole vaulters to states as junior Claire Henry and freshman Ella Rizzo finished 1-2 to punch tickets to this weekend’s PIAA Championships at Shippensburg University starting Friday.
Also qualifying with a third-place finish in the javelin by hitting a state mark is senior Alivia Huffman.
Henry became the first D9 Class 2A girls’ pole vaulter to win three titles, clearing a career-best 10 feet, 1 inch to win the event. Henry has consistently edged up the ladder as the season has gone on as she equaled her career-best 10 feet at the Redbank Valley Invitational before topping that by one inch at districts.
“The season definitely started out a little rocky and I always blame some of that on the weather, but that’s probably just my excuse,” Henry said Tuesday. “It’s just hard to get back into it, but once I got into it, we started moving up poles. I actually broke a pole, which kind of set me back for a couple practices, but that ended up working out.”
Henry went to a heavier pole, which really made a difference getting back to heights over nine feet.
“Once I got to a pole that I was comfortable with, 9-6 is a lot easier and that’s an important height for me because it kind of got the confidence for 10, which was nice,” said Henry.
Henry went from a 135-pound pole to 155 and 160.
“It just doesn’t bend as much and it helps me get my legs up a little easier,” Henry said. “I’ve been liking that.”
Henry went into the event at 8 feet, 6 inches. She made that, 9 and 10 on the first try and with the meet win in hand, she also made 10 feet and 10-1 on first tries as well before missing three times at 10-3.
Last year, Henry cleared 10 feet at states and finished ninth after losing the less misses tiebreaker for an eighth-place medal with Bellwood-Antis’ Lydia Worthing. So getting to 10 clean or better bodes well for Henry.
“I just want to improve every year,” Henry said. “I like states because there’s not much pressure to win. It’s just going and doing your best.”
Rizzo qualified by tying for second place with Otto-Eldred junior Anna Schuessler. Both cleared nine feet and finished in a flat-footed tie for second, so both head to Shippensburg. Moniteau’s Carmella Ryan finished fourth, also clearing nine feet.
Lady Bulldogs junior Mackenna Rankin wound up finishing eighth, getting over eight feet.
Huffman was one of three javelin throwers to qualify for states as Union/A-C Valley’s Evie Bliss broke former Lady Bulldogs standout Brooke Hinderliter’s record of 155-1 with a winning throw of 155 feet, 9 inches.
Punxsutawney sophomore Mary Grusky was second with a 125-2 and Huffman eclipsed the state mark needed of 121 feet with a third-place toss of 124 feet, 4 inches. Last year, Huffman missed the state standard with a fourth-place finish three inches shy of the state qualifying mark.
And it’s not that Huffman is an also-ran at Shippensburg. She’s seeded eighth with her district throw, but her season-best toss of 135-9 has her seeded eighth as per pa.milesplit.com.
In other events:
— Harmon’s 4x400 teammates that combined for the third-place finish in 4:20.28 were freshmen Kira Bonanno and Lia Hageter, and junior Ally Shoemaker.
— Senior Brooklyn Edmonds scored in the discus, finishing sixth with a toss of 98 feet, 11 inches.
— Shoemaker missed scoring in the 400 dash, finishing seventh in 1:04.4.