”When you run the quarter-mile, come out of the block full tilt. And when you hit the back stretch, kick a little harder. Then you’ll come ‘round the turn into the home stretch ... and you’ll be all done in and a black curtain will be clouding you sight. This is where champions are made! This is where you get up on your toes and sprint to the wire.” — Legendary athletics coach Jimmy Curran
SHIPPENSBURG — In a run for the ages, Redbank Valley freshman Mylee Harmon did the unthinkable.
Back in fifth place with 150 meters to go in the Class 2A 400-meter final, Harmon caught the field and edged Montoursville senior Lily Saul at the line.
Harmon’s remarkable last 30 meters caught not only Laurel’s Tori Atkins, who finished third, but ran down Saul who appeared to be headed to the win. However, Saul somehow ran out of fuel and stumbled over the last 30 meters and fell at the line, barely getting over before Atkins.
Winning time for Harmon? Another career-best 57.15 seconds.
The live coverage on the Pennsylvania Cable Network focused on Saul’s race to win. She was the lone runner in the state under 57 seconds and was coming off a state runner-up finish last year. She got another and the Lady Bulldogs wonder girl nabbed the program’s second-ever state title.
Running a 57.15 isn’t an upset, however. Harmon just kept running hard.
“My plan was to stride it out the first 300 meters and once I saw how close I was I started to kick it in. When I saw I was fifth, I knew that was the time,” said Harmon, who follows Brooke Hinderliter’s 2015 javelin title as the program’s two state titles.
Harmon then kicked it in some more.
“When I passed the third- and fourth-place girls, I didn’t really think (I could win),” Harmon continued. “I thought I could get third or second. But once we hit 50 meters they started to slow down and my strides got bigger and I pushed myself.”
She kept on gaining ground.
“Oh my gosh, I have this in me,” recalled Harmon entering the final stretch. “I didn’t think so going into the last turn. I didn’t think I could do that. I got the right mindset and that pushed me.”
But she kept gaining and Saul started to stumble well before the final lean.
“I saw her fall, the girl beside me slowed down and then that’s when I took my last couple strides and crossed the finish line,” Harmon said.
And then the board showed her 57.15. For many watching, that’s the first time Harmon’s title was apparent. Harmon knew.
“I thought I had a high 57 in me because I didn’t have anyone pushing me at districts and got a low 58, so once I had some kids beside me I knew I could get into 57,” she said.
Watching from high in the grandstand, Lady Bulldogs head coach Mike Fricko could only watch with amazement.
“Coming out of the last turn, Mylee is in fifth place and within the first 50 meters of that final stretch, she passes someone and gets into fourth,” Fricko said. “And I look over at Megan (Harmon, an assistant coach and Mylee’s mother) and I say she’s got third wrapped up. And just like all year, that last 50 meters, she gets stronger and everybody else slows up and starts to show wear and tear. And she just powers through.”
Harmon was still letting her title soak in leaving Shippensburg.
“It will later, on the way home,” Harmon said. “(The state title) means a lot knowing I can come back and do it again. It means so much to me.”
Saul wound up finishing second in the 800 run as well in 2:16.78, so that’s three state runner-up finishes in two years for Saul who is also a standout soccer player.
Harmon qualified for the finals as the No. 4 seed after running a 58.91 in Friday’s preliminaries and that cam after a disappointing start to her day by clearing 4 feet, 10 inches in the high jump to finish 22nd.
Later, she just missed a finals berth in the 200 dash when she finished third in her heat with a 26.5 that placed her ninth and just one spot out of a top-eight medal finish and berth in the finals.
Harmon ran a leg on the Lady Bulldogs’ 4x400 relay team that finished 24th in 4:26.49. Joining her were Reagen Beamer, Ryleigh Smathers and Alexandra Shoemaker.
“I don’t know if Friday and just missing the 200 finals had something to do with her approach to today,” Fricko said Saturday after the title run. “She had a good mental state in the morning. She was a little shook last night and was nervous and not sure. We went out to dinner and she wasn’t feeling great and she was processing all of that. She took that energy today and this morning, she waited a little later to get her. We came in with Claire (Henry) to pole vault and she came and popped it.
“There are now words to say,” Fricko said. “I wish the season continued. What do you do now?”
— Henry’s second trip to the PIAA Championships nearly garnered her a medal as she cleared 10 feet and finished ninth Saturday morning.
Henry opened by clearing 9 feet, 6 inches, then cleared 10 feet on her third try before missing three times at 10 feet, 6 inches. Eighth-place medalist Lydia Worthing of Bellwood-Antis also cleared 10 feet, but on her second try and that was the difference.
Western Wayne’s Ella Dougher cleared 11 feet, 6 inches to win the title with two others clearing that height with more misses. Two vaulters went 11 feet, and two tied for sixth at 10 feet, 6 inches before Worthing in eighth.
— Also for the Lady Bulldogs, senior Madison Foringer failed to record a measured throw in Friday’s discus. Homer-Center’s Justly Sharp won with a 138-7. The eighth-place medal went 108 feet, 3 inches.