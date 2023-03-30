NEW BETHLEHEM — Reversing course from its season-opening shutout loss, the Redbank Valley Lady Bulldogs softball team brought out the big bats in Tuesday’s home opener against Clarion.
The Lady Bulldogs banged out 22 hits in four at-bats, ending the game in the bottom of the fourth inning via the 15-Run Rule when Quinn White’s bases-loaded triple with no outs ended the game.
White hit for the cycle, following Paytin Polka’s two-run homer in the first inning with a solo shot of her own. She finished 4-for-4 with three runs scored and four runs batted in.
Polka wasn’t finished on her birthday, ripping a second home run in her second at-bat, also a two-run shot that sparked a seven-run outburst that put the Lady Bulldogs up 12-2 after two innings.
Polka finished 4-for-4 as well, driving in four runs and scoring four runs.
Bella Orr, Taylor Ripple and Keyauna Schimp each had three hits. Schimp ripped a three-run homer in the third inning to put the Lady Bulldogs up 15-3.
Orr, Ripple and Polka singled to start the bottom of the fourth to set up White’s game-ending triple.
MacKenzie Foringer got the pitching win, allowing three hits — Emily Trouse homered for Clarion — while striking out six and walking one.
Losing pitcher Haylee Cratsley didn’t walk a batter in her four-plus innings in the circle.
Thursday, the Lady Bulldogs are scheduled to visit Karns City at 5 p.m. Saturday and Monday, the Lady Bulldogs are at home, Saturday at noon against Otto-Eldred and Monday against Brookville starting at 4:30 p.m.
In last week’s opener:
FRIDAY, March 24
West Shamokin 11,
Redbank Valley 0
At Rural Valley, the Lady Bulldogs were limited to two hits by West Shamokin pitcher Leah Mondi who struck out seven and walked one in the five-inning game stopped by the 10-Run Rule.
MacKenzie Foringer had both of Redbank Valley’s two hits.
West Shamokin scored in all four of its at-bats, scoring three runs in the bottom of the fourth to go up 11-0. Malena Stewart had three hits with a double.