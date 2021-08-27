RIMERSBURG — They are her kids. They have to be. It’s her job.
Union High School Athletic Trainer Heather Bair heads into a new school sports season as upbeat as a coach or student-athlete. New season, new kids, new challenges, same important role in keeping athletes healthy.
So, in order to handle student-athletes’ injuries and prevent them, she has to know who her potential patients are.
“Knowing the kids, knowing their personalities and how they react to things, it helps me do my job better,” said Bair, a 2010 Clarion-Limestone graduate starting her fifth year at Union. “If I don’t know a kid and they’re kind of not giving me great answers, I’m not going to be able to help them as much as could if I know them and their attitudes and demeanor and how they handle things. It all helps me treat them essentially.”
Thus, her kids.
“Essentially they become your kids,” Bair agreed. “I refer to them to my friends as my kids and how they might be doing well this week. Obviously, I always want them to win and I’m always in their corner but at the same time I have to remove myself and be an impartial bystander to the situation when I’m making medical decisions. I tell my kids day in and day out that I want them to play, but at the same time I want them to live happy, full lives. I don’t want any injuries that occur that affects them in their daily living.”
Bair played volleyball and softball at C-L, then after transferring to Clarion University after a short stint playing volleyball at another school, she set her sights on an athletic training career. She eventually landed at Union.
“To me, she’s the best trainer in the KSAC and what that brings is the confidence that you know if she evaluates someone and feels they need to be pulled, I’m very comfortable with the fact that’s the right diagnosis and so are our coaches,” Union Athletic Director Scott Kindel said. “It just makes it much nicer as an AD knowing what a good job she does adds a little more peace of mind.”
The nature of the sport of football just makes it more complex for a trainer to navigate as opposed to other sports.
“Football is my highest impact sport,” Bair said. “I have more injuries occurring during football than I do most other sports. Everything from minor cuts, bruises and scratches to major season-ending injuries. It’s one of my more involved sports and I’m constantly moving. I have to have my eyes on the field at all times and you’re looking for anything from a kid who isn’t acting right or not moving correctly to blood.”
So does she root for the Falcon Knights? Of course, but she’s probably rooting for a boring day on the sideline.
“I very rarely go through a game with nothing. But a slow day is a good day,” Bair confirmed.
The co-operative setup with A-C Valley adds a layer of administrative communication challenges for everyone, including Bair who says it’s worked very well. Kevin Kaufman is the athletic trainer at A-C Valley.
“The co-op has been pretty smooth sailing,” Bair said. “Kevin and I have been in pretty much constant connection with texts here or an e-mail there. We’re letting each other know what’s going on because one week we are here at Union and the next at A-C Valley. So if I have a kid who needs something, I shoot him a quick text and have him looking for something or the same with him to me.”
Kindel concurs.
“She keeps us apprised of injuries, rehab and different types of things and that’s one of the nice things too is that she’s able to provide rehab for the kids. They don’t have to miss school time and if they don’t have the insurance, they can get the rehab for her,” Kindel said.
Bair, whose husband Ron played football at Clarion University, doesn’t consider herself a diehard football fan, but will watch a Steelers game or college football. She’s obviously more of a fan of “her kids” than anything.
“For her to call them her kids, it’s pretty important,” Kindel said. “These kids know she cares about them, not only getting them back to playing but their future health, 15 years down the road and whenever they’re our age that they’re able to have a quality of life, so to me, that’s extremely important.”