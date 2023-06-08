Sam Hetrick said the L word.
Battling a tight field of high jumpers at the NCAA Division III Track and Field Championships at St. John Fisher College in Rochester, N.Y., Hetrick needed to clear the bar at 6 feet, 7 1/2 inches if he was going to make it to the podium.
He cleared it, barely. Nothing wrong with a little Luck at nationals.
“I smacked the really hard and the bar stayed on and I knew right there that bar just put me on the podium most likely. That was a very exciting experience,” Hetrick said Monday, referring to the bar as a willing partner in his journey for another medal.
“I got very lucky.”
That was the height that tied him for sixth place as he missed all three attempts at 6 feet, 8 3/4 inches.
It was his fourth top-eight medal finish in four tries — two outdoors and two indoors — and among active Division III jumpers nationally, nobody is decorated more than Hetrick.
Hetrick was national runner-up this spring at indoors, eighth in outdoors last year and fifth at indoor nationals last year. He has two more full seasons of eligibility remaining athletically, but is on track to graduate with a degree in history next spring.
“I’m definitely not disappointed,” said Hetrick, who isn’t sure if he’ll use the extra year of eligibility afforded to him due to the lost season from COVID. “You can’t walk away with an All-American award and be upset. I injured myself a couple weeks before that at the conference meet, so I was a little worried going into it, but I felt pretty good. It was the first meet I’ve had where I didn’t feel super-fatigued and down, so I went out and got it done.”
Hetrick was coming off his national runner-up finish where he cleared 6 feet, 9 inches but lost the title to champion Sam Beatty of Central College because Hetrick missed at 6 feet, 6 inches and Beatty did not. However, Beatty didn’t even qualify for outdoor nationals while Hetrick was battling with a level field of jumpers.
“I was surprised to see just how many people were still in and then only a few keep going, It was intense,” Hetrick said. “And with the tie for first place, that had never happened before.”
Usually deciding first place by a jump-off, it wound up going as a tie with a new format that allows for the tie if both jumpers agree. Wilmington (Ohio) sophomore Brady Vilvens and Tufts junior Harry Rienecker-Found tied at 6 feet, 9 3/4 inches and settled for the share. Both were already over the personal-best heights and Rienecker-Found was injured after he cleared the final height.
Finishing third also at that height was Susquehanna’s Bryce Ellinger. Tying for fourth with the same height as Hetrick but with less misses was MIT’s Jackson Bliey and Texas Lutheran’s Gerrit Twitero.
Tying with Hetrick for sixth were Ripon’s Ben Fisher and Wisconsin-Platteville’s Daniel Inyang.
Three jumpers were seeded No. 1 with a season-best 6 feet, 10 3/4 inches with Twitero, George Fox’s James King and Loras’ Raymond Venditti. King tied for 16th at 6 feet, 5 1/2 inches while Venditti cleared 6 feet, 3 1/2 inches and placed 19th.
“Honestly, it was a very nice day,” Hetrick said. “You’re getting sun-baked with no clouds in the sky, but it wasn’t windy, no rain. It was pretty good conditions. I’m not sure why, just one height and everybody was struggling so bad. It was just one of those days I guess.”
One never knows how high jump can go, but it’s obvious that Hetrick is one to look for when it comes to the podium at nationals. Among the other All-Americans in Rochester, a total of seven top-eight finishes from combined trips to indoor and outdoor nationals were just three more than Hetrick’s four. Ellinger, Reinecker-Found and Fisher all earned their second top-eight finish while it was Bliey’s first.
For Hetrick, that’s all fine, but he’s moving on and looking for … rest.
“Just resting and getting healthy,” Hetrick agreed. “Track season is so long. You can really work the technical stuff in season and then peak at the end. So what I dealt with in the outdoor season was injury and fatigue, so I’m trying to get healthy and prevent that next season.”
His personal-best height of 7 feet, 1/2 inches came at the AARTF Indoor Championships in New York City in March, his outdoor-best this spring of his 6 feet, 9 3/4 inches cleared at Slippery Rock in early April. That’s Hetrick’s guide moving forward.
“I set my PR indoors at 7 feet, 1/2 inch, so that should bring up my average low heights and in my opinion, I shouldn’t be jumping 2 meters (6 feet, 6 3/4 inches), but 2.06 or 2.08 (6 feet, 9 inches range),” Hetrick said. “I have to get more consistent at lower heights and whenever it comes to the championship meets, I can get a higher place.”
