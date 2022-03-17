WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Penn State Behrend’s Sam Hetrick’s breakthrough high jump indoor season culminated with an All-American finish at last weekend’s NCAA Division III Championships held at JDL Fast Track.
The former Redbank Valley standout and sophomore at Behrend cleared 6 feet, 8 inches, landing him in a tie for fifth place with Harry Rienecker-Found of Tufts.
Five jumpers in all cleared 6-8, including Hetrick’s teammate Brady Smith who wound up finishing third with less misses. Fourth went to Mount Union’s Evan Hershberger while the other 6-8 jumper, Tyler Hulse of Rochester Institute of Technology, was seventh.
The top two heights were cleared by St. John Fisher’s top-seeded Kyle Rollins at 6 feet, 11 1/2 inches and Mount Union’s Tanner Slack at 6 feet, 9 inches.
Rollins was the top seed with a national-best height of 7 feet, 2 1/2 inches earlier this year. Hetrick was seeded fourth going in at 6 feet, 10 3/4 inches, a height he cleared in February.
“It was a good nationals trip, that’s for sure and it’s been a good season. I could’ve performed better and placed higher, but I can’t be upset with a fifth-place medal,” Hetrick said Monday. “(6-8) is on the lower end of my performances this season, but before the season that’s a PR, so I can’t really be too upset about that.”
Hetrick came in at the event’s starting height of 6 feet, 3 1/2 inches and cleared that on the first try as he did at 6 feet, 5 1/2 and 6 feet, 6 3/4. But he missed on his first try at 6-8 before clearing that height. Then he missed three times at 6-9 as did the rest of the field with the exception of Slack and then Rollins, who cleared 6 feet, 10 1/4 and 6 feet, 11 1/2 before trying 7 feet, 1 1/2 inches before calling it quits with gold medal in hand.
“I came in at the starting height because in a meet like that, you’re trying to medal and not trying to get a PR,” Hetrick said. “You just want to do your best and hope that brings you to the top. I came then and tried to get into a rhythm and it worked out a little bit. Then I hit a wall at (6-8). My miss at 6-8, it was just my timing between arching and snap in the air. It was off that day, but that happens.
“On my third attempt at 2.06 meters (or 6-9), I stood up on mat and watched the bar fall off. That’s happened to me the last two meets of the season.”
Hetrick’s season resumes in the outdoor schedule on March 25-26 at Carnegie Mellon.
“The indoor season definitely changed my perspective on what my goals are,” Hetrick said. “So in the outdoor season, I’m hoping to keep getting higher, maybe 7 feet, maybe not. We’ll see.”