HOUGHTON, N.Y. — Former Redbank Valley Bulldogs standout and Penn State Behrend sophomore Sam Hetrick turned in a big performance at last Saturday’s Houghton’s Highlander Track and Field Invitational.
Hetrick won the high jump, clearing a personal-best 6 feet, 8 3/4 inches. That mark went into the week ranked No. 2 in the nation among NCAA Division III athletes.
His height shares the No. 2 spot with two other jumpers and is only behind St. John Fisher senior Kyle Rollins, who cleared 7 feet, 1 1/2 inches at the Nazareth Alumni Invitational back on Dec. 10.
Hetrick was at Nazareth as well and finished third with a leap of 6 feet 8 1/4 inches. He also finished seventh in the 60-meter dash at 7.38 seconds.
In a season-opening trip to Mount Union on Dec. 4, Hetrick was fourth after clearing 6 feet, 4 3/4 inches.
Last spring, Hetrick finished second in the outdoor season at the Colonial States Athletic Conference Championships with a height of 6 feet, 3/4 inches.
Another former Redbank Valley high jumper Declan Fricko, a freshman at Washington & Jefferson, finished 12th at last Saturday’s Marietta Invitational with a height of 5 feet, 8 3/4 inches. He was 11th at the Youngstown State Indoor meet on Dec. 3 with a height of 5 feet, 10 3/4 inches.
Last spring at the Presidents Athletic Conference Championships for the outdoor season, Fricko was runner-up with a height of 5 feet, 11 1/2 inches.
In other area college news:
— At Penn State DuBois, the Lions fell to 4-10 with a 63-55 loss on Tuesday at Penn State Shenango. Redbank Valley’s Tara Hinderliter and Union’s Lexey Shick scored 16 and eight points respectively for DuBois.
For the season, Hinderliter and Shick lead the team in scoring at 15.8 and 12.7 points per game respectively.
Friday, DuBois visits PSU Mont Alto and Sunday, it heads to PSU York.