BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Sam Hetrick had to pause a moment, taking in the big picture. He’s a three-time All-American.
And, oh, so close to a national title.
Last Saturday at the NCAA Division III Indoor Track and Field Championships held at the Birmingham CrossPlex, Hetrick cleared 6 feet, 9 inches, the same height as Central College’s Sam Beatty.
Being the last two jumpers remaining in the 20-jumper field, the two went on to miss three times at 6 feet, 10 1/4 inches.
Tiebreaker time for the title and it went to Beatty, whose first miss of the day came at 6 feet, 8 inches. Hetrick missed his first at 6 feet, 6 inches. Both cleared their first height at 6 feet, 4 inches.
So it’s silver for Hetrick, who came in as the top seed after clearing a career-best 7 feet, 1/2 inch at regionals the weekend before in New York City.
“I had a rough start to the meet. My timing was off and I fixed it and I pulled myself back up to second place. It was just one of those days, I suppose,” Hetrick said Monday afternoon in a telephone interview. “It’s definitely not the worst scenario. Compared to last year when I was very happy to just medaling in both indoor and outdoor, now it’s like ‘darn it.’ So yeah, that’s a big difference.”
Hetrick is a three-time All-American in three straight trips to a national event, two of them indoors. Last year, Hetrick was eighth in outdoors, clearing 6 feet, 8 3/4 inches, and fifth in indoors after clearing 6 feet, 7 3/4 inches.
So despite not getting to 7 feet for the second straight weekend, he eclipsed last year’s marks at nationals. The progression continues, albeit with a little bit of disappointment.
“I knew I was capable of big things,” Hetrick said. “You never know what the bar is. And whenever you clear that mental bar, you just keep pushing it up. You can never be fully satisfied in the event, so you just keep trying to push for more. A few years ago, I definitely would be happy with where I’m at right now.”
As the event can be, things weren’t quit settled in for Hetrick out of the gate and as it turned it, the early miss was crucial to a title.
“My first jump at 6-4, it was a rough attempt and I cleared it,” Hetrick said. “I fixed a couple things and cleared (6-6) and got locked in, but it was just one of those days where my approach was feeling a little weird. I’m mature enough in the sport now where I can kind of change what I need to do and did, but I just wasn’t feeling it. That’s OK. I still pulled second place and I’m very happy with that.”
Hetrick and Beatty both missed on their first try at 6-8 before getting over on the second attempt. They then matched each other again with getting over on the first try over 6-9, so after the three misses at 6-10 3/4, it went back to Hetrick’s first miss coming at a lower height.
Hetrick nearly got over the final height.
“I was very close in a couple of them,” he said. “I hit the bar with my calf in my first attempt. I thought I was going to get it, but I didn’t.”
Now it’s off to the outdoor season that begins soon. Hetrick will jump when he’s recharged.
“I’m going step back, recover a little bit and try to get stronger in the weight room. I’ll fix what I haven’t perfected yet and work my way,” said Hetrick, who prefers indoors like any other normal high jumper. But he is an All-American outdoors too.
“In the high jump, it’s all weather. It changes how fast you can run. If it’s wet, it changes your curve. It’s a lot more adaptive outdoor. Everything is changing every week,” said Hetrick. “I don’t think I’ve met a high jumper who prefers outdoors. Every indoor event is nice, it’s warm and dry. Outdoors you’re just better because you’ve been in-season longer. But indoors is much nicer.”
So expect Hetrick to be in the mix for a fourth run at nationals and a top-eight finish. He a sophomore-eligible History major with at least another season ahead after this spring.
“It’s what I expected of myself and each meet I try to set it a little higher,” he said. “So it’s a lot of pressure to keep it going and it’s a lot of work, but I’m here and I’ll try my best and try to improve and see what I can come up with.”