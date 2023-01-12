FOXBURG — Rolling to another lopsided win, the Redbank Valley Lady Bulldogs basketball team blasted its way to a 75-8 win at A-C Valley Tuesday night.
The Lady Bulldogs (10-1) scored 70 or more points for the eighth time, leading 32-4 after one quarter and 59-8 by halftime. They outscored A-C Valley 16-0 in the second quarter with the PIAA’s Mercy Rule running clock in motion.
Mylee Harmon scored 22 of her 31 points in the first quarter and 27 by halftime. Alivia Huffman scored 16 points while Caylen Rearick finished with 13 points.
The Lady Bulldogs face DuBois Central Catholic on Saturday at Penn State DuBois starting at 3 p.m.
Next Monday and Wednesday, the Lady Bulldogs travel to Homer-Center and Union. Monday’s game is a 4 p.m. junior varsity start.
In Tuesday’s other girls’ game:
Union 40, C-L 27
At home against the Lady Lions, Union got double-figure scoring from Katie Gezik and Cheyenne Dowling with 14 and 10 points apiece in its third win of the season that snapped a four-game losing streak.
The Damsels led 19-14 at halftime after outscoring C-L 11-4 in the second quarter before outscoring the Lady Lions 21-13 in the second half.
Alyssa Wiant led the Lady Lions with 14 points, nine coming in the second half. No other Lady Lion scored over four points.
The Damsels visit Cranberry Thursday before Saturday’s home game with Rocky Grove with a 10 a.m. junior varsity start.
Next Wednesday and Friday, the Damsels host Redbank Valley and visit Karns City.
In other games:
SATURDAY, Jan. 7
BOYS
Moniteau 63, Union 54
At West Sunbury, the visiting Knights lost their second straight game and were outscored 32-21 in the second half after holding a 33-31 lead at halftime.
Three Knights reached double-figure scoring with Payton Johnston leading the way with 17 points. Zander Laughlin and Dawson Camper scored 14 and 10 points apiece. Camper pulled down 15 points and Laughlin dished out six assists.
Moniteau’s Chason Delarosa-Rugg finished with 20 points while David Martino added 14 points.
The Knights were scheduled to host Cranberry Thursday before Saturday’s trip to Coudersport with a 1 p.m. JV start. Next Tuesday, the Knights travel to Redbank Valley. They host Karns City next Thursday.
FRIDAY, Jan. 6
GIRLS
Redbank Valley 77,
Forest Area 16
At home against Forest Area last week, the Lady Bulldogs led 31-4 after the first quarter and 51-9 by halftime in another rout over the Fires.
Mylee Harmon scored 16 of her game-high 29 points in the first quarter while Alivia Huffman and Adyson Bond scored 15 and 13 points apiece. Caylen Rearick scored seven points.
Keystone 50, Union 39
At Knox, the Damsels trailed by nine points at halftime and lost an 11-point decision to the host Lady Panthers last Friday night.
Keystone led 24-15 at halftime and built it to 39-25 going into the fourth quarter.
Two Lady Panthers reached double figures with Emma Gruber scoring 13 points while Jillian Winters finished with 11 points. Natalie Bowser added nine points.
Cheyenne Dowling scored a career-high 16 points for the Damsels. Katie Gezik and Hailey Theuret each scored eight points.
THURSDAY, Jan. 5
BOYS
Redbank Valley 91, Forest 11
At Tionesta, the Bulldogs blasted their way to an 80-point win over the Fires. They led 24-2 after the first quarter and 50-5 by halftime.
Mason Clouse scored 22 points, 18 coming in the first half. Owen Clouse finished with 16 points while Matthew Kozma and Keiran Fricko scored 15 and 11 points respectively.
The Bulldogs (3-8) were scheduled to host A-C Valley Wednesday before Friday’s trip to North Clarion. Next Monday, Tuesday and Thursday, the Bulldogs visit Homer-Center (5:15 JV start), host Union and visit Clarion.
WEDNESDAY, Jan, 4
GIRLS
Moniteau 51, Union 15
Visiting Moniteau led 20-8 at halftime and pulled away in the second half with a 31-7 edge and set the Mercy Rule running clock into motion in its win over the Damsels.
Hailey Theuret and Gracie Gallagher scored eight and six points respectively to lead Union.