CLARION — Redbank Valley’s Alivia Huffman and Clearfield’s Cole Miller captured Most Valuable Player honors at the third annual Clarion County YMCA/YDL Sports Network All-Star Basketball Games Sunday afternoon.
Huffman, who picked her own team prior to the event and thus her team was named Team Huffman, poured in 19 points to lead the way. Team Huffman led 42-36 at halftime, then broke the game open with a 25-15 third-quarter advantage.
That led to Team Huffman’s 86-70 win over Team (Katie) Sheeler in a game using the college-formatted four 10-minute quarters.
Punxsutawney’s Chloe Presloid scored 18 points while DuBois Central Catholic’s Faith Jacob scored 10 of her 15 points in the third quarter rally.
Huffman’s teammate at Redbank Valley, Caylen Rearick, finished with eight points which included two 3-pointers. Team Huffman nailed 13 3-pointers with Presloid sinking four and Huffman two.
Northern Potter’s Rebecca Martin led Team Sheeler with 18 points with Otto-Eldred’s Anna Merry scoring 17 and Keystone’s Natalie Bowser finishing with 14 points.
Team Hartle, picked by North Clarion’s Aiden Hartle defeated Team Cook, picked by Brookville’s Clayton Cook, 123-117 in a high-scoring affair that saw Team Cook trail by as many as 18 points before tightening things up in the second half in a game using the college format of two 20-minute halves.
Miller paced the winning team with 32 points while Hartle scored 28 points and St. Marys’ Tanner Fox finished with 20 points. Elk County Catholic’s Adam Straub added 17 points.
Cook led all scorers with 33 points while Oil City’s Cam VanWormer and Warren’s Parks Ordiway scored 20 and 14 points respectively.
Union’s Payton Johnston finished with 12 points for Team Cook, hitting two 3-pointers.
ALL-DISTRICT TEAMS ANNOUNCED — D9and10Sports.Com and All American Awards and Engraving named its annual All-District 9 basketball teams last week and several area players were honored in the postseason awards announcement.
Redbank Valley senior Alivia Huffman and sophomore Mylee Harmon were First Team All-District selections. Harmon and Huffman ranked Nos. 2 and 4 respectively in the district in scoring at 21 and 15.8 points per game. Huffman averaged 8.6 rebounds and 3.7 steals while Harmon added 5.6 steals and 4.5 assists per game.
The rest of the girls’ First Team was Punxsutawney’s Danielle Griebel and Chloe Presloid, Elk County Catholic’s Lucy Klawuhn and Player of the Year Katie Sheeler of Otto-Eldred. Sheeler led the district in scoring at 22.1 ppg. and finished her career with a school-record 1,699 points.
The girls’ Second Team was DuBois Central Catholic’s Kayley Risser, Keystone’s Natalie Bowser, Moniteau’s Catherine Kelly, Otto-Eldred’s Anna Merry, Ridgway’s Jenna Kasmierski and St. Marys’ Jayssa Snelick.
On the Third Team were Elk County Catholic’s Emily Mourer and Sami Straub, Karns City’s Chloe Fritch and Brooklynn Taylor, North Clarion’s Lily Homan and Punxsutawney’s Avary Powell.
Otto-Eldred head coach Shawn Gray won the Chuck Daly Foundation Coach of the Year award while Clearfield freshman Mia Helsel was Rookie of the Year.
Union’s Payton Johnston earned Second Team All-District honors for the boys after scoring 16.8 points per game and sinking 33 3-pointers this year for the D9 Class 1A runner-up Knights.
Clearfield’s Cole Miller was named Player of the Year and was part of the First Team All-District squad that included Brookville’s Clayton Cook and Jack Pete, Clarion-Limestone’s Jordan Hesdon, North Clarion’s Aiden Hartle and Otto-Eldred’s Landen Francis.
On the Second Team with Johnston were C-L’s Jase Ferguson, DuBois’ Tyson Kennis, DuBois Central Catholic’s Luke Swisher, Elk County Catholic’s Jordan Wasko and Karns City’s Micah Rupp.
The Third Team was comprised of Otto-Eldred’s Manning Splain and Shene Thomas, Ridgway’s Aaron Sorg, Karns City’s Taite Beighley, Clarion’s Devon Lauer, Cameron County’s Camdyn Allison and A-C Valley’s Jay Clover.
Otto-Eldred’s Derrick Francis was the Daly Coach of the Year while Moniteau freshman Andrew Zepeda was Rookie of the Year.