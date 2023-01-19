HOMER CITY — Now there are two Huffman in the 1,000-point club at Redbank Valley.
Lady Bulldogs senior Alivia Huffman joined her dad, Jason, in the exclusive honor roll when she scored 27 points in Redbank Valley’s 47-39 win at Homer-Center Monday night.
Huffman came into the game needing 21 points and scored the milestone basket on a turnaround jumper from about eight feet out a half minute into the fourth quarter.
Fittingly, the play was set up with a pass from fellow senior Caylen Rearick.
Huffman is the ninth Redbank Valley girls’ player to reach 1,000 career points and the first since Tara Hinderliter did so in 2000. She ended the game with 1,006 points already putting her in eighth place in school history.
Her dad scored 1,253 points for the Bulldog boys’ team in a career that came to a close in 1995.
Twenty-six of Huffman’s points came after the first quarter, as Redbank Valley overcame a slow start that saw it trailing the Wildcats, 8-6, after eight minutes
But Redbank Valley took a 20-17 halftime lead thanks to nine second-quarter points from Huffman before expanding the advantage to four, 33-29, going to the fourth quarter with Huffman scoring 10 more points in the third quarter.
Mylee Harmon added 15 points in the win with nine of them coming on 9 of 15 from the free-throw line.
Macy Sardone led Homer-Center with 18 points with Molly Kosmack adding 14 points.
Huffman is the first District 9 player — boy or girl — to reach the 1,000-point plateau this season, and she is the fifth girls’ player in the 21st century at Redbank Valley to reach the milestone joining Hinderliter sisters Brooke (school-record 1,997 points, graduated in 2016) and Tara (2nd in school history with 1,401 points, graduated in 2020), Lacey Blose (1,155 points, graduated in 2008), and Amy Hepler (1,105 points, graduated in 2004) to reach the mark since the millennium.
Additional 1,000-point scorers for the Lady Bulldogs include (Becky Edmonds, Class of 1994; 1,228), Michelle Aikins (Class of 1993, 1,211), Michelle Johnston (Class of 1994, 1,149) and Jen Duhnke (Class of 1999, 1,001).
The Lady Bulldogs’ fifth straight win improved their record to 12-1 going into Wednesday’s game at Union. Friday, they host Clarion before next Tuesday’s game at Cranberry.
In last week’s game:
SATURDAY, Jan. 14
Redbank Valley 56, DuBois CC 38
The 1,000-point game was the second consecutive big game for Huffman, who also played a key role in Redbank Valley’s 56-38 win over DuBois Central Catholic Saturday at Penn St.-DuBois’ PAW Center.
In that contest, Huffman had 14 points, 15 rebounds, 10 steals, four blocks, and four assists.
“This year, I have had to step up and play a big role, and I had to be that ‘big’ inside and get all of these rebounds,” Huffman said. “That is what I am doing.”
DCC gave Redbank Valley all it could handle through two-and-half quarters and trailed by just two, 31-29, following an Emma Elensky basket with 5:23 left in the third quarter.
But the Lady Bulldogs, as they are want to do, went on an 11-0 game-deciding run.
“We haven’t had very many competitive games this season,” Huffman said. “It took us a minute to get started, but once we get started we are pretty (solid).”
Sophomore Mylee Harmon played a key role in the run, which gave Redbank Valley a 42-29 lead following an Ady Bond basket with 1:01 left in the third quarter.
Harmon scored five of her game-high 24 points during the run.
Many of Harmon’s points came off passes from Huffman, whose MO was to get a rebound and look immediately to outlet to a breaking Harmon.
“I never played with her until she was a freshman,” Huffman said. “I think we just instantly clicked, and it was just how it was going to be until I graduate.”
Kayley Risser and Elensky each scored 12 points for DCC with Jessy Frank adding nine points.