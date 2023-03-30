CLARION — Redbank Valley’s Alivia Huffman and Caylen Rearick will play in this Sunday’s annual Clarion County YMCA/Your Daily Local Sports Network All-Star baseball games scheduled for the Clarion County YMCA.
In fact, Huffman picked her own team, of course including her teammate Rearick as she and Otto-Eldred’s Katie Sheeler drafted players who were selected to play in the game that begins at 2 p.m. with the boys following at 3:45 p.m.
Games are open to the public and will also be streamed live on the YDL Sports Network/D9and10Sports.Com.
Also on Huffman’s team is Clearfield’s Riley Ryen, DuBois’ Madison Rusnica, DuBois Central’s Faith Jacob, Eisenhower’s Bella Marino, North Clarion’s Lauren Lutz, Port Allegany’s Evin Stauffer, Punxsutawney’s Chloe Presloid and St. Marys’ Izzy Catalone. DCC’s Jordan Hoover and St. Marys’ Michael Franciscus will coach Team Huffman.
Team Sheeler consists of Brockway’s Madelyn Schmader, Cambridge Springs’ Makenzie Yanc, Coudersport’s Emma Chambers, Karns City’s Emma Dailey, Keystone’s Natalie Bowser, Northern Potter’s Rebecca Martin, Otto-Eldred’s Anna Merry and Brooke Close, and Smethport’s Abby Lutz. Her team will be coached by Otto-Eldred’s Shawn Gray and Keystone’s Andy Traister.
The boys’ teams were picked by Brookville’s Clayton Cook and North Clarion’s Aiden Hartle.
Team Cook also includes Cameron County’s Camdyn Allison, DuBois Central Catholic’s Luke Swisher, Eisenhower’s Wyatt Lookenhouse, Karns City’s Micah Rupp, Oil City’s Cam VanWormer, Ridgway’s Aaron Sorg, Smethport’s Preston Alfieri, Union’s Payton Johnston and Warren’s Park Ordiway. The coaches are Karns City’s Zach Kepple and Saegertown’s Chris Greco.
Team Hartle also includes Hesdon, Clearfield’s Cole Miller, DuBois Central Catholic’s Brendan Paisley, Elk County Catholic’s Adam Straub, Otto-Eldred’s Austin Cousins, Rocky Grove’s D’Andre Whitman, Saegertown’s Brady Greco, Sheffield’s Connor Finch and St. Marys’ Tanner Fox. Coaching Team Hartle are North Clarion’s Mike Brown and Ridgway’s Eric Herzing.