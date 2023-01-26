NEW BETHLEHEM – The Redbank Valley Bulldogs wrestling team had its road match at St. Marys Wednesday night postponed to Feb. 9.
That means the next action for the idle Bulldogs is this Friday and Saturday at the Fred Bell Tournament in Grove City.
Head coach Mike Kundick’s team hosts Clarion next Tuesday and then make up their earlier matchup with Sharon at home next Wednesday.
While the Bulldogs are 2-8 in dual meets, it’s likely they’ll be part of a sizable field at this year’s District 9 Class 2A Dual Tournament scheduled this year in Brookville on Feb. 4.
The field is wider this year at the top as Clearfield, Brookville and St. Marys — the Bison and Dutch are now Class 2A after historically residing in Class 3A — and after Brookville’s 36-21 win over the Dutch Tuesday night, those three finished with 1-1 records against each other.
In December, the Bison beat the Raiders 45-27 while St. Marys beat the Bison 39-24 on Jan. 11. Most likely because of the math ranking formula, it’ll be Clearfield, Brookville and St. Marys in seeding, meaning that barring an upset, it’ll be the Dutch and Raiders in one semifinal. Only one D9 team heads to the PIAA tournament and for one of the few times in the past 10 years, D9 deserves to have more than one advancing in Class 2A.
Here are Redbank Valley’s individual records going into this weekend: Cole Bish (17-3), Daniel Evans (12-8), Gabe Carroll (9-5), Eli Shaffer (7-5), Levi Shick (8-8), Drew Byers (7-11), Nolan Barnett (6-10), Jordan Smith (3-11), Caden Burns (2-2), Colton Cicciarelli (2-3), Tristan Johnston (4-9), Garrett Shaffer (2-7), Johnathan Slack (2-8), Ayden Adams (0-2), Gavin Carroll (1-8), Molly Evans (0-3), Gavin Kerchinski (0-3), Keyauna Schimp (0-3), Andrew Plyter (0-2), Devon Weckerly (0-1).
Bish recently went over the 80-win milestone. He’s 81-25 overall.
RANKINGS REVIEW: The latest stat rankings as per papowerwrestling.com, regarding District 9 Class 2A wrestlers.
107: 5. Dalton Wenner, Cranberry; 25. Cash Diehl, Clearfield.
114: 6. Weston Pisarchick, Brockway; 17. Josh Popson, Brookville; 18. Aiden Beimel, St. Marys; 20. Evan Davis, Clearfield.
121: 14. Eli Brosius, Cranberry.
127: 3. Cole Householder, Brookville; 14. Cole Bish, Redbank Valley.
133: 12. Parker Pisarchick, Brockway; 20. Conner Reszkowski, Cranberry.
139: 5. Brady Collins, Clearfield; 15. Dane Wenner, Cranberry.
145: None
152: 11. Kaden Dennis, Johnsonburg; 13. Mason Gourley, Clarion; 14. Reece Bechakas, Kane; 21. Andrew Wolfanger, St. Marys.
160: 17. Luke Ely, Kane.
172: 8. Waylon Wehler, St. Marys; 21. Rayce Milliard, Johnsonburg.
189: 7. Jackson Zimmerman, Brookville; 9. Carter Chamberlain, Clearfield; 11. Seth Stewart, Brockway; 16. Brayden McFetridge, Cranberry.
215: None.
HWT: 9. Gavin Thompson, Brockway; 18. Baily Miller, Brookville; 21. Alex Lukachunis, St. Marys.
Northwest Regional
Rankings (D9 and 10)
107: 1. Wenner, Cranberry; 3. Diehl, Clearfield.
114: 3. W. Pisarchick, Brockway; 4; Popson, Brookville; 5. Beimel, St. Marys; 6. Evan Davis, Clearfield; 8. Logan Powell, Clarion.
121: 2. Brosius, Cranberry; 8. Bryndin Chamberlain, Clearfield.
127: 1. Householder, Brookville; 4. Bish, Redbank Valley; 5. Catalone, St. Marys; 7. Colton Ryan, Clearfield.
133: 2. P. Pisarchick, Brockway; 3. Reszkowski, Cranberry.
139: 1. Collins, 4. D. Wenner, Cranberry; 5. Brecken Cieleski, Brookville.
145: 5. Avery Bittler, Johnsonburg; 7. Jaden Wehler, St. Marys.
152: 2. Dennis, Johnsonburg; 3. Gourley, Clarion; 4. Bechakas, Kane; 7. Wolfanger, St. Marys.
160: 4. Ely, Kane; 6. Zimmerman, Johnsonburg; 7. Coyha Brown, Brookville.
172: 3. Wehler, St. Marys; 6. Milliard, Johnsonburg; 8. Belfiore, Brookville.
189: 1. Zimmerman, Brookville; 3. Chamberlain, Clearfield; 4. Stewart, Brockway; 5. Brayden McFetridge, Cranberry; 5. Stewart, Brockway.
215: 4. Gavin Hannah, Brookville.
HWT: 2. Thompson, Brockway; 3. Miller, Brookville; 5. Carson Neely, Port Allegany; 6. Lukachunis, St. Marys; 7. Cooper Rossman, Coudersport.