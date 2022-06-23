Should we pump the brakes some on all of the Pirates’ youthful talent bubbling up from the minor leagues?
Sure, there have been others in years past.
I watched Starling Marte, Gregory Polanco and Jamison Taillon when they were toiling in Altoona with the Class AA Curve. I anxiously awaited their arrival in the majors.
I was lucky enough to be at PNC Park to watch Andrew McCutchen’s MLB debut in 2009.
All of was a blast, but this feels a bit different.
Watching Oneil Cruz’s return to the majors — he played in two games last year — along with what appears to be another prospect in Bligh Madris who appears to be an above-average defensive outfielder earlier this week, the future looks bright.
All that is great and should serve as some entertainment for those who focus on Pirates baseball as a daily exercise through the summer.
Let’s hope the positive vibes continue and not worry what the win total is, even if GM Ben Cherington jettisons some of his assets come trade deadline time. Wait? Are there any assets that fit that type of deal? Probably Daniel Vogelbach comes the closest.
To be clear, the Pirates still want a high draft pick.
BOOK IDEAS — My crusade through my book reading adventure has hit the 106-book mark since May of 2022, either as a Kindle, hard copy or Audio Book. So just in case you’re looking for some summer reading ideas, here are some to peruse:
— The Summer Game, by Roger Angell. He died at age 101 and he’s simply one of the greatest baseball writers ever. He’s has other great reads, but this book is a collection of essays through the 1960s that he published through those years in the New Yorker after the season was over. The 1960s, that is, starting with 1962 when the New York Mets first started in the Polo Grounds. He loved the Mets.
— Five Seasons, by Roger Angell. Might as well keep the momentum with Angell going. He covers the seasons 1972 through 1976 with more essays.
— Pitching in a Pinch, by Christy Mathewson. He wrote this with help and it’s a fantastic look into one of the greatest pitchers ever and how he saw things in 1911. At this point, Mathewson was 30 years old and had just won 20 or more games in his ninth straight season. He had three more to go in what turned out to be a 373-win career. He attended Bucknell and would’ve graduated with the Class of 1902, but never did, starting his MLB career in 1900 at age 19.
— 1984: Glory Days, by Jon Wertheim. It was a busy summer. Let’s see, as the book recounts: Summer Olympics in LA, ESPN gets big, the epic NBA finals between Magic and Bird, John McEnroe was at the peak of his tennis powers, Hulk Hogan and the WWF went really big. There was a lot of things that came together that summer. I was 15. I remember most of this.
— Nothing Like it in the World: Transcontinental Railroad, by Stephen Ambrose. It’s the second of three books I’ve ready from him and this is the building of the railroad across the country from 1863-69. Ambrose wrote about Lewis and Clark and I’m starting an Audio book on D-Day. He’s a worthy read, whatever he does.
