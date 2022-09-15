PUNXSUTAWNEY — The two biggest plays for Redbank Valley were punt returns in last Friday’s 28-14 win at Punxsutawney on a night filled with 9-11 honors and a special program for first responders at Jack LaMarca Field.
The first was a 63-yard return for a touchdown by Mason Clouse early in the first quarter that gave the Bulldogs a 7-0 lead.
Then, early in the fourth quarter with Redbank Valley leading 21-7, Ashton Kahle caught a punt at midfield and returned it to the 2-yard line setting up a 2-yard flip pass from Cam Wagner to Tate Minich for a 28-14 lead with 9:34 to play.
“Special teams is something that is important to me,” said Redbank Valley head coach Blane Gold, whose team takes a 3-0 record into Friday’s home game with Keystone. “We put a lot of emphasis on special teams. We spend a lot of time stressing that. We feel like we have four guys who can take it to the house from any given point.”
The Chucks got a big break on the second return as Mason Clouse was signaling for a fair catch on the play. Even though it was Kahle who returned the kick, any signal stops the play immediately after possession is secured.
Take away the punt returns and the game was evenly fought with Redbank Valley’s defense just able to come up with a couple of more stops than Punxsutawney, including stopping the Chucks inside the 10-yard line with just over two minutes to play.
A pair of fumbles on that final drive after Punxsy had reached the 4-yard line helped the cause.
Punxsutawney showed its physicality in a run game that produced 277 yards on the ground while holding Redbank Valley to 88 yards rushing with 84 of that coming on scrambles by Wagner. Drew Byers was held to four yards on 13 carries.
Wagner completed 21 of 30 passes for 244 yards with his three TDs offsetting two interceptions. Ortz caught five passes for 86 yards while Minich grabbed eight catches for 76 yards. Kahle added five receptions for 58 yards as the Bulldogs’ deep group of speed backs keyed the night.
For the Chucks, senior running back Zeke Bennett went for 157 yards on 29 carries. The Chucks didn’t get much of a passing game going against a Bulldogs defense that was keying on the run. Seth Moore completed 5 of 13 passes for just 53 yards, but it’s the running game that leads the Chucks’ chances.
After a quick Bulldogs start, the Chucks made things much more difficult for them offensively and veteran head coach Alan Nichol liked a lot of what his team was able to do against the defending Class 1A champions and state runners-up.
“We opened up big holes,” Nichol said. “And I don’t think they ran the ball up the middle very much. Our guys up front and our linebackers did a good job stopping the run. We made them one-dimensional, but they made enough plays that they were able to put up 28 points.”
Redbank Valley’s second touchdown was a result of a big play when Wagner hit Ortz with a 50-yard touchdown pass that put the Bulldogs ahead 14-0 early in the second quarter.
But Punxsutawney went on a 17-play drive to stabilize the ship scoring on a Bennett 3-yard run to close the gap to 14-7 at halftime.
The Bulldogs opened the second half with a touchdown drive that was capped by a 22-yard Wagner to Minich touchdown pass to restore the two-score lead before Punxsutawney used a short field set up by a personal foul on a punt by Redbank Valley to get back within seven.
Miller capped the scoring drive with a 10-yard run to make it 21-14 with 4:25 left in the third quarter, but the Chucks got the two-touchdown margin thanks to the big Kahle punt return on the missed penalty that set up Minich’s 2-yarder with 9:34 remaining.
L-V Correspondent Chris Rossetti contributed to this story.