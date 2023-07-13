BUTLER — After starting the District 25 Minor League (9-and-10-year-old) baseball tournament with a promising 2-0 record, the Knox-Rimersburg All-Stars dropped two straight games in the double-elimination bracket and were eliminated last week.
Friday in Butler, K-R lost 16-6 in four innings after Wednesday’s 8-1 loss to Franklin in the winners’ bracket final.
Earlier, K-R started with a 19-0 win over New Bethlehem before taking a rain-shortened 11-9 win over Butler in a game stopped after 4 1/2 innings on July 3.
Franklin went on to win the District 25 title by beating Butler. It advances to the Section I Tournament hosted by Meadville and will open Monday in the first round of the four-team double-elimination bracket with host Meadville/Vernon.
Cranberry captured the Little League (11-12-year-old) baseball title and opens Tuesday against District 10 champion DuBois in Saegertown. Cambridge Springs/Saegertown and Harborcreek are the other two teams in the double-elimination bracket.
For the K-R All-Stars last Friday, Butler led 9-6 after two high-scoring innings to start the game, then put up seven runs in the top of the fourth to put the game away and end it in four innings after shutting down K-R in the bottom of the fourth.
In the K-R first, Colton Knisley singled in a run and came around to score on Olivia Kifer’s single and Asher Graham scored from third on a passed ball to cut Butler’s first-inning lead to 4-3.
In the second after Butler put up five runs, K-R scored three more. It loaded the bases with one out on two walks and a single by Owen Jack. A Knisley groundout plated the first run before Jack scored on a wild pitch and Jack Johnston singled in Landen Hassler.
But that was it as Butler pulled away later for the 10-Run Rule win. Knisley and Kifer each had two hits. Jake Johnston and Graham did the pitching.
In the loss to eventual champion Franklin last Wednesday, K-R was limited to just two hits from Jack and Kifer, both singles, as two Franklin pitchers combined for a two-hitter with 13 strikeouts and three walks.
Franklin led 8-1 before K-R avoided a shutout in the bottom of the sixth when Jake Johnston walked and came around to score on a two-out error following Jack’s single.