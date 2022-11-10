KNOX — Unable to reverse the result of their first matchup with Keystone, the Union/A-C Valley Falcon Knight saw their football season come to an end in last week’s 35-15 loss in the first round of the District 9 Class 1A playoffs.
The first meeting, it was the Panthers notching a 43-7 rout at Rimersburg in Week 2. This one wasn’t as lopsided, but Keystone took control from the outset and led 28-7 by halftime.
Keystone gets a second crack at top-seeded Port Allegany, which rallied to beat the Panthers 20-10 in Knox back on Oct. 21. Keystone led 10-8 in the fourth quarter before the Gators rallied.
While that game is this Saturday in Bradford at 1 p.m., the Falcon Knights’ season ended at 5-6. The Panthers won their first playoff game since 1989’s state final run that saw them beat Clairton 15-14 in the state semifinals before they lost 57-18 to Dunmore in the final.
The loss to Dunmore started a nine-game, 33-year playoff losing streak that ended Friday night.
“Keystone was a good football team and we knew that going into it and we talked about it with coach (Todd) Smith going in there this year,” Falcon Knights head coach Brad Dittman said. “Those guys are disciplined and play hard and execute well. They have athletes and we didn’t help ourselves with 11 penalties and five turnovers. You can’t do that in playoff football and win games.”
The Panthers set the tone early as on the first play of the game from scrimmage, Kyle Nellis blasted 67 yards for a touchdown. He finished with 144 yards on 18 carries.
Driving to the Panthers’ 37, the Falcon Knights turned it over when Tyler Albright picked off a Brody Dittman pass at the 10. Keystone then turned that takeaway into points as it drove 90 yards on 11 plays that finished on Aidan Sell’s 16-yard run on a fourth-and-two play at the 4:05 mark of the first quarter.
The Falcon Knights got on the board on the ensuing drive, going 78 yards on just five plays as Dittman and Ryan Cooper hooked up three times — completions of 39, 10 and then a 30-yard TD hookup.
Dittman completed 11 of 22 passes for 169 yards and threw the first TD pass to Cooper, who caught seven passes for 158 yards and two TDs. Owen Bish completed 4 of 7 passes for 63 yards with the second TD hookup with Cooper covering 29 yards in the final minute of the game.
Keystone scored two more times before halftime for the 28-7 lead. Drew Keth hit Drew Slaugenhaupt for a 50-yard TD pass nine seconds into the second quarter and Sell took a 4-yard pass from Keth, turning an Albright interception of Dittman into points with 6:23 left in the second quarter.
Union/ACV drove to the Keystone 5 on the opening drive of the second half, but stalled when Keth intercepted Dittman’s pass at the 10. While the Falcon Knights bottled up Keystone to 61 yards in the second half, but the damage was done and the inability to get the ball in the end zone doomed them.
“That’s been our M-O the past month or so and for whatever reason or an other, weather it was turnovers or turnovers on downs or not executing like we needed to, we had a ton of opportunities inside the 20-yard line the past month or so that we’ve come away multiple times without points. So we really need to look really hard into that into the offseason with film and see what some of the answers are.”
After a scoreless third quarter, the Panthers wrapped up their scoring with a 3-yard Albright run with 3:56 left in the game. The Falcon Knights set the final with Bish’s 29-yard TD pass with 47 seconds remaining.
Keystone outgained the Falcon Knights, 335-283, as it rushed for 274 yards. Albright ran for 59 yards on 13 carries while Sell finished with 75 yards on 15 attempts. Keth threw just five passes, completing three for 61 yards. Cooper intercepted Keth once. Albright had two of the Panthers’ four interceptions with Keth and Elijah Will getting the others.
The Falcon Knights ran for just 51 yards on 19 carries.
The Falcon Knights lose eight seniors to graduation, five of them starters with Skyler Roxbury, Cooper, Mikey Card, Landon Chalmers and Bailey Crissman.
“We ended up playing a lot of young kids here as the season progressed and I think there were times we were starting two, three or four freshman,” Dittman said. “Our seniors, I said it Friday night, you can’t say enough about these guys. They won a pile of games for us the past three years and because of them we’ve made the playoffs the past few years and we just fell short this season and couldn’t get it together. We played a much tougher schedule, but they have nothing to be ashamed of.”
In last weekend’s other playoff games:
CLASS 1A
Brockway 62,
Coudersport 6
BROCKWAY — Brayden Fox threw seven touchdown passes as the Rovers demolished the Falcons for the second time this season, the first going 70-16 back on Sept. 9.
In this one, the Rovers led 35-6 after the first quarter and 55-6 at halftime as they piled up 522 yards of offense as Fox threw for 342 yards, completing 15 of 19 passes. Alex Carlson caught four passes for 127 yards two going for touchdowns of 16 and 84 yards. Carlson also returned an interception 40 yards for a score in the first quarter, finishing with two pickoffs. Dylan Hanna had four catches for 88 yards, three going for TDs covering 15, 15 and 11 yards.
Jendy Cuello ran for 100 yards on 11 carries, scoring on a 23-yard run to start the scoring.
Coudersport finished 6-4. Its lone score came on an Ethan Ott 79-yard kick return late in the first quarter.
CLASS 2A
Brookville 31,
Karns City 7
CLARION — After beating the Gremlins 34-7 during the regular season, the Raiders nearly matched the score and finished off a season sweep of Karns City to reach Friday’s D9 Championship game at Clarion University’s Memorial Stadium starting at 7 p.m.
The rematch didn’t quite go the way of the first game that was dominated by the Raiders (6-5) at Karns City. In this one, Karns City had a 7-0 lead going into the late minutes of the second quarter before the Raiders scored three touchdowns in the final five minutes to take control of the game.
Noah Peterson threw a pair of TD passes to freshman Hayden Freeman covering 84 and 11 yards while returning an interception 42 yards for a touchdown to close the run with 21 seconds left before halftime.
Peterson completed 13 of 16 passes for 197 yards while intercepting two passes to raise his season total to nine.
The Gremlins finished 6-5. Their lone score came in the first quarter when Eric Booher threw a fourth-down pass to Nate Garing covering 22 yards.
CLASS 3A
St. Marys 12,
Punxsutawney 7
ST. MARYS — The game-winning drive that lasted 18 plays and went 80 yards gave the Flying Dutchmen the lead for good with 1:44 left when quarterback Charlie Coudriet scored on a 1-yard run.
St. Marys (7-3) started the drive following Peyton Hetrick’s missed 42-yard field goal. Coudriet threw for 191 yards and ran for 55 yards. The Dutch’s first TD came on Coudriet’s 75-yard pass to Carter Chadsey in the first half. The Chucks (6-5) went up 7-6 when backup quarterback Maddox Hetrick connected with Noah Weaver for a TD pass in the third quarter.
Punxsutawney’s Zeke Bennett ran for 98 yards.