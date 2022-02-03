RIMERSBURG — Winning its second straight game, the Union Knights notched a 65-56 win at home against Cranberry Monday night. It was the second win in four days over the Berries.
That put the Knights at 8-6 going into Wednesday’s scheduled game at Venango Catholic. Weather-permitting, they host Clarion Friday before a Monday home makeup game with Union.
Against the Berries, the Knights led 34-24 at halftime and played the hosts about even the rest of the way, taking a 57-40 lead into the fourth before Cranberry cut into the double-figure margin late.
Payton Johnston poured in 26 points to lead the Knights while Caden Rainey and Dawson Camper each scored 11 points. Zander Laughlin added 10 points. Camper made it a double-double effort with 15 rebounds.
In Monday’s other game:
GIRLS
Union 54,
Venango Catholic 32
At Oil City, the visiting Damsels jumped out to a 38-20 halftime lead and then outscored the Lady Vikings 12-2 in the fourth quarter to set the final.
Dominika Logue scored 20 points while Keira Croyle finished with 17 points for the Damsels who improved to 11-3 going into their non-conference game Wednesday night at Brockway.
Friday, the Damsels were scheduled to visit Clarion, weather-permitting. Monday, they travel to Union.
In other games:
FRIDAY, Jan. 28
BOYS
Union 65, Cranberry 45
At Seneca, the Knights led 37-21 at halftime before pulling away for a 20-point win over the host Berries.
The Knights got 19 points and 14 rebounds from Dawson Camper while Zander Laughlin scored 12 points to help the Knights end a three-game losing streak.
GIRLS
Karns City 34, Union 26
At home against Karns City, the Damsels struggled offensively, getting outscored 22-14 in the second half after the teams were tied at 12-12 at halftime.
The Damsels got 12 points from Dominika Logue and eight from Hailey Kriebel.
THURSDAY, Jan. 27
BOYS
Karns City 61, Union 57
At Karns City, the Knights ran into a lot of the Gremlins’ Taite Beighley in the fourth quarter.
Leading a rally that saw the Gremlins win despite trailing by 11 points going into the fourth, Beighley exploded for 26 of his career-high 38 points in the quarter. He hit five threes in the fourth as the Gremlins outscored the Knights 31-16 over the final eight minutes.
Micah Rupp added 16 points for the Gremlins.
Payton Johnston paced the Knights with 18 points. Caden Rainey scored 12 points with eight assists. Dawson Camper finished with 10 points and 11 rebounds while Zander Laughlin also reached double figures with 10 points.