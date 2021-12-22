RIMERSBURG — Posting 47 points by halftime, the Union Knights rolled to an easy 82-26 win over visiting Forest Area Tuesday night.
The Knights (3-2) led 47-13 at halftime, then outscored the Fires 35-13 in the second half as they started the third quarter with the PIAA Mercy Rule running clock.
All 10 players who got in the game for Union scored, led by four double-figure scorers. Caden Rainey and Skyler Roxbury each scored 14 points while Payton Johnston and Bailey Crissman scored 10 points apiece.
Rainey added 10 assists as the Knights shot 58 percent from the floor.
Next Tuesday, the Knights host Karns City in a single game setup during holiday week.
In other games:
MONDAY, Dec. 20
GIRLS
Union 46, Cranberry 13
At Seneca, the visiting Damsels jumped out to a 33-5 lead by halftime in a Mercy Rule running clock game against the Berries.
Kennedy Vogle and Dominika Logue each scored 14 points while Keira Croyle finished with eight points.
The Damsels (3-1) are off until next Tuesday’s single game during holiday week at Rocky Grove.
FRIDAY, Dec. 17
BOYS
Clarion 63, Union 60
At Clarion, the visiting Knights couldn’t quite overcome a 39-21 halftime deficit in a three-point loss to the Bobcats.
The Knights outscored the Bobcats 26-11 in the third quarter as Caden Rainey caught fire by scoring 12 of his team-high 26 points in the quarter. But the teams played even from there, 13-13 in the fourth quarter.
Skyler Roxbury and Dawson Camper scored 12 and 11 points respectively while Payton Johnston added nine points.
Christian Simko led the Bobcats with 21 points and six steals.
WEDNESDAY, Dec. 15
BOYS
Union 67,
Venango Cath. 23
At home in the second game of a varsity doubleheader, the Knights put up 44 points in the first half and led by 29 points before topping the visiting Vikings by 44 points in a Mercy Rule running clock game in the second half.
Three Knights reached double figures in scoring with Dawson Camper, Caden Rainey and Payton Johnston scoring 15, 14 and 13 points apiece. Camper, who made 7 of 8 shots from the field, made it a double-double with 10 rebounds.
Union led 44-15 at halftime and 53-18 going into the fourth quarter.
Jake Leiderbach scored 21 of the Vikings’ 23 points in the loss.
GIRLS
Union 45, Clarion 25
At home, the host Damsels limited Clarion to just five points in the second half in a 20-point win.
The Damsels led 20-18 at halftime and outscored Clarion, 27-5 the rest of the way. Hailey Kriebel and Dominika Logue scored 17 and 15 points respectively.
Jordan Best scored 11 points for Clarion.