KNOX — Ending a rough month of January, the Union Knights basketball team ended a four-game losing streak with a 71-69 overtime win at Keystone Monday night.
Prior to the two-point win, the Knights had lost four straight games and were 1-7 since the holiday break, so improving to 8-9 was a welcome result for head coach Eric Mortimer.
The Knights, who visited C-L Wednesday night, have five games remaining to the close the regular-season schedule still with a chance to grab one of the two KSAC Small/North division playoff spots.
Last Friday’s 62-58 loss to Clarion dropped the Knights to 3-2 with three division games left. The playoff spot likely will come down to their trip to A-C Valley (2-2) on Feb. 8. The Knights beat the Falcons, 54-42, back on Dec. 16.
Friday, the Knights host Forest Area Friday before heading to A-C Valley next Wednesday. Dec. 10 and 14, the Knights host Sheffield and North Clarion respectively.
Against the Panthers, Skyler Roxbury was the hero in overtime as he scored eight points and his 3-point bomb from the left wing with 25.5 seconds left, tied the game at 69-69. With time winding down, the Panthers missed a layup and Zander Laughlin’s rebound was thrown to Trey Fleming who passed it to Roxbury for the game-winning layup with 4.5 seconds on the clock.
Roxbury scored 20 points, 13 in the fourth quarter and OT. Payton Johnston led the Knights with 24 points, five assists and six rebounds while Laughlin turning in 12 points, six assists and nine rebounds.
Cole Henry led Keystone with 16 points.
In other games:
GIRLS
Keystone 39, Union 17
At Rimersburg, the Damsels fell to the visiting Lady Panthers as Cheyenne Dowling paced Union with 12 points.
Natalie Bowser led Keystone with 14 points.
The Lady Panthers led 18-8 at halftime and a 12-4 third-quarter advantage built the lead to 30-12 going into the fourth quarter.
FRIDAY, Jan. 27
BOYS
Clarion 62, Union 58
At Clarion, the Knights rallied back from a 36-25 halftime deficit but came up short in a KSAC divisional loss to the Bobcats.
Payton Johnston led the Knights with 23 points, four steals and four assists. Skyler Roxbury finished with 16 points while Zander Laughlin scored eight points and six rebounds. Dawson Camper had four points and 11 rebounds.
Clarion’s Devon Lauer scored 17 of his 21 points in the first half.
THURSDAY, Jan. 26
Clarion 43,
Union 31
At home against Clarion, the Damsels trailed 28-25 going into the fourth quarter but Clarion outscored them 15-6 from there to pull away with the win.
Cheyenne Dowling led the Damsels with 16 points with Hailey Theuret scoring five points.
Gia Babington led Clarion with 14 points, eight coming in the decisive fourth quarter.