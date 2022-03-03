DUKE CENTER — For 22 minutes, seventh-seeded Union was able to match second-seeded Otto-Eldred shot for shot last Friday night.
The Golden Knights were unable to match the Terrors in the final two minutes of the third quarter as Otto-Eldred went on a 13-0 run en route to a 77-64 win in their District 9 Class 1A quarterfinal game.
The loss dropped Union into Wednesday night’s consolation game at Johnsonburg. The Knights are still in contention to claim the fifth state playoff berth out of the Class 1A bracket for the PIAA playoffs that begin next Tuesday.
The Union/Johnsonburg winner plays Wednesday’s Clarion/Cameron County winner later this week for the fifth spot. The fifth-placer travels next Tuesday to the WPIAL champion’s home gymnasium.
Meanwhile, Otto-Eldred was matched up with DuBois Central Catholic Wednesday night in one of the two semifinal games at Clarion University.
Last week, the Terrors’ run against the Knights came just moments after the Golden Knights used a 14-6 run to take a 43-42 lead.
“Coming into this, we had to keep up with them,” Union coach Eric Mortimer said. “We could not let them slow the game down.”
With 2:01 to go in the third quarter, Austin Cousins hit a 3-pointer that sparked the Terrors’ big run.
“They put a little pressure on, and we knew it was coming,” Mortimer said. “We practiced for it coming in, but it’s not like having the same speed. They have good speed.”
Otto-Eldred used an 8-0 run over the second and third quarters to grab a 36-29 advantage, the largest lead of the game to that point for either team. Union responded with a 9-0 run of its own to go up 38-36.
The teams traded buckets again until Payton Johnston hit a 3-pointer to give the Golden Knights that 43-42 lead.
“We knew it was going to be a challenge,” Otto-Eldred coach Steve Bell said. “We hadn’t really seen that size in any of our games this year except early on. Their height gave us some problems for sure.”
Union was able to cut the deficit to seven midway through the final quarter but could get no closer.
“That (run) just threw us off and we couldn’t get back from it,” Mortimer said.
The Terrors iced the game from the free throw line, as they shot 84 percent (16/19) from the line in the fourth quarter.
Zander Laughlin got the Golden Knights going early by scoring their first five points of the game. He scored seven of his 13 points in the first eight minutes.
Otto-Eldred didn’t let Union build much of a lead and the Terrors held a 13-12 lead in the final moments.
Dawson Camper’s putback at the end of the first quarter gave the Knights a 14-13 advantage heading to the second.
“Once they get ahead, we know what they do,” Mortimer said.
The Terrors opened the second with a 5-2 run to go up 18-16.
After being shutout in the first quarter, Landon Francis connected on three 3-pointers in the second on his way to a game-high 24 points.
The third of Francis’ second-quarter threes came with a minute to go and gave the Terrors a 28-25 lead.
Johnston answered by completing a 4-point play to give the Golden Knights a one-point edge. It was Cousins, however, who got the final blow in with a 3-pointer just before the buzzer.
Johnston finished with a team-high 22 points. Camper had 15 and Laughlin added 13.
Cousins had 18 points and Gavin Jimerson had 15.