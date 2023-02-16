RIMERSBURG — The Union Knights are headed to the KSAC playoffs.
Monday’s 66-51 win at home over North Clarion wrapped up the regular season at 12-10. With a second-place finish in the KSAC-Small Division, the Knights get KSAC-Large champion Clarion-Limestone in the conference semifinals Thursday night at Clarion University starting at 7:30 p.m.
Thursday’s winners meet in Saturday’s final at Tippin starting at 6 p.m.
The Knights have had an up-and-down season, starting the year 6-2 before losing eight of 10. They finished the regular season with four straight wins.
Against the Wolves, the Knights led 33-20 at halftime and five different players reached double figures in scoring. Payton Johnston scored 19 points, Dawson Camper put in 15 points, and Trey Fleming, Zander Laughlin and Skyler Roxbury each scored 10 points.
Camper added 11 rebounds while Laughlin had seven rebounds.
North Clarion’s Aiden Hartle finished with 24 points.
The Knights will of course enter the Class 1A playoffs with pairings and the schedule announced later this week.
In other games:
TUESDAY, Feb. 14
GIRLS
North Clarion 63, Union 23
At Frills Corners, the Damsels finished their season 6-16 after a lopsided loss to the She-Wolves.
Katie Gezik scored six points to lead the Damsels.
FRIDAY, Feb. 10
BOYS
Union 68, Sheffield 54
In a non-conference game against Sheffield at home last week, the Knights put up 40 points in the first half and took a 40-26 lead into the second half in their 14-point win over the Wolverines.
The Knights got 18 points from Zander Laughlin while Payton Johnston and Trey Fleming scored 17 and 12 points apiece. Johnston added 11 rebounds while Owen Bish scored nine points, and Hayden Smith added seven points and eight rebounds.
THURSDAY, Feb. 9
GIRLS
Union 36, A-C Valley 31
At home against the Lady Falcons, the Damsels made it a season sweep by rallying in the second half.
The Damsels trailed 20-16 at intermission, then outscored A-C Valley 20-11 in the second half to get the win.
Hailey Theuret and Gracie Gallagher scored 11 and 10 points respectively to lead the Damsels.
WEDNESDAY, Feb. 8
BOYS
Union 65, A-C Valley 43
At Foxburg, the Knights put up 24 points in the first quarter, but had to turn in a strong second half to pull away from the Falcons.
The Knights led 24-11 after the first quarter, but the Falcons outscored them 15-4 in the second quarter to cut the Knights’ lead to 28-26. But after halftime, the Knights owned a 37-17 advantage to get the season sweep.
Four Knights reached double figures. Payton Johnston and Zander Laughlin each scored 16 points, Skyler Roxbury finished with 15 points and Trey Fleming added 12 points.
Johnston added five assists and four steals, Laughlin had four assists and four rebounds and three steals and Fleming finished with six rebounds and five assists. Hayden Smith scored six points and pulled down a team-high 10 rebounds.
Alex Preston scored 16 points for the Falcons.