RIMERSBURG — Going into Wednesday’s Senior Night matchup at home with North Clarion, the Union Knights basketball team had a KSAC playoff berth on the line.
Beat North Clarion and the Knights win the KSAC Small School Division, which would match them up with Large School Division runner-up Karns City in the KSAC semifinals Friday night at Clarion University’s Tippin Gymnasium at 6 p.m.
If the Knight lose, they’d need Clarion to lose Wednesday night’s game at A-C Valley to grab the No. 2 spot in the division, which would get them a semifinal matchup with Large School Division champion Redbank Valley at 8 p.m.
Friday’s winners meet in the conference championship game at Tippin on Saturday at 8 p.m.
The Knights were 12-7 going into Wednesday, playoff-bound of course with the District 9 Class 1A playoffs beginning next week. Pairings and schedules come out later this week.
The Knights’ last game was last Thursday’s 66-50 win at home against A-C Valley. They built a 38-21 lead by halftime and got double-figure scoring efforts from Payton Johnston, Caden Rainey and Zander Laughlin.
Johnston finished with 20 points, Caden Rainey had 15 points, six assists and seven rebounds, and Laughlin finished with 16 points.