RIMERSBURG — For Eric Mortimer’s Union Knights basketball team, there might not be a 1,000-point scorer leading the way into the season, but that’s hardly a huge concern with the rest of his roster returning intact.
While leading scorer Caden Rainey has graduated, nearly all of the other points scored last year return to his disposal.
The Knights were 12-10, including an 8-2 mark in the KSAC-Small. They finished 0-2 in the postseason, playing for the fifth Class 1A state playoff spot after losing their quarterfinal opener.
“I feel pretty good with what we have back, truthfully,” said Mortimer, in his second year of his second tenure and fifth overall. “We lost Caden, but we still have guys who are playmakers and can play basketball.”
The Knights have just about everyone else back from the playing rotation with senior Payton Johnston the leading returning scorer at 12.5 points per game.
While the 6-foot-3 Johnston can handle the ball, the Knights are big and he’ll work around the court as Mortimer looks to find the right fit with his roster.
“I’m working him around, he’s playing center and we have all the guys playing different positions that what they’re used to playing and I think that’ll make them a better ball team. They’ll understand more why we do what we do,” Mortimer said.
Junior Dawson Camper (8.8), senior Skyler Roxbury (8.0 ppg.) and junior Zander Laughlin (6.5) made up the rest of the top five scorers from last year.
Mortimer will lean on those four to lead the way. Johnston and Roxbury are guards/wings with junior Trey Fleming working in at guard as well. Mortimer said that Laughlin, at 6-foot-4, will also see some ball-handling duties. Camper at 6-foot-3 and Roxbury at 6-1 help give the Knights some size.
“We have some big guys who can do about everything the little guys can do and that’s why I’m mixing up a lot of people running the point and doing guard stuff because they can do it and I want to give kids a break, so we can be better off at the end of the game and everybody is going to be fresh,” Mortimer said.
Senior Jake Bowser and sophomore Owen Bish are other rotation players. Juniors Luke Wilson, Hayden Smith and Carter Burns, other sophomores Christian Salizzoni, Quinten Hornberger and Gage Jordan, and freshmen Max Gallagher, Trent Fleming and Jackson Renwick round out the varsity/JV roster looking for playing time.
“I’m hoping we can out-hustle and rebound everybody and we’re quick and pretty talented across the front line,” Mortimer said. “We want a winning record, compete for a KSAC championship and play it from there.”
Jason Johnston and Matt Bish are back on Mortimer’s coaching staff.
ROSTER
Seniors: Payton Johnston, Skyler Roxbury, Jake Bowser.
Juniors: Trey Fleming, Luke Wilson, Hayden Smith, Dawson Camper, Zander Laughlin, Carter Burns.
Sophomores: Owen Bish, Christian Salizzoni, Quinten Hornberger, Gage Jordan.
Freshmen: Max Gallagher, Trent Fleming, Jackson Renwick.
SCHEDULE
December
Brookville Tip-Off Tournament
2-Brockway, at Brookville Tip-Off Tournament, 4:30 p.m.
3-at Brookville Tip-Off Tournament, TBA
5-Ridgway
9-Clarion
13-at Forest Area
16-A-C Valley
19-at North Clarion
22-at Titusville
January
5-Keystone
7-at Moniteau, noon
12-Cranberry
14-at Coudersport, 1 p.m.
17-at Redbank Valley
19-Karns City
23-DuBois CC
27-at Clarion
30-at Keystone
February
1-at C-L, 6:30 p.m.
3-Forest Area
8-at A-C Valley
10-Sheffield, 6 p.m. varsity
14-North Clarion
JV games begin at 6 p.m. with varsity to follow unless otherwise noted