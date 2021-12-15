BROOKVILLE — While the Union Knights opened the season with a third-place season at the Brookville Tip-Off Tournament last weekend, the Union Damsels played a single game, dropping their home opener to Elk County Catholic last Friday.
Both teams are at home Wednesday in a varsity-only doubleheader against Venango Catholic. The Damsels start at 6 p.m. with the Knights following at 7:30 p.m.
From there, the Damsels visit Clarion Thursday and the Knights head to Clarion Friday.
Next week, the Damsels visit Cranberry Monday and Forest Area Tuesday with the Knights host Forest Area Tuesday before both teams are off until after Christmas.
Here’s a closer look at last weekend’s games:
Knights 1-1 at
Brookville
Saturday, Union claimed third place with a 51-32 win over Brockway. Friday, the Knights fell to host and eventual tournament champion Brookville, 54-36.
Against Brockway, All-Tournament selection Caden Rainey led the Knights with 22 points on 7-for-9 shooting and was the lone player in double-figure scoring. Skyler Roxbury scored nine points, Payton Johnston scorede eight points, and Dawson Camper finished with seven points and 16 rebounds.
The Knights led 20-15 at halftime and pulled away in the second half with a 31-17 advantage.
Noah Adams scored 14 points to lead the Rovers.
Knights head coach Eric Mortimer was much more pleased with his effort against the Rovers than in the opener with Brookville, especially the opening quarter.
“I didn’t like how we started the first game and we played pretty bad in the first half against Brookville, but we talked at halftime and played even with them in the second half on Friday,” Mortimer said. “We’re just a young team to start with and only two returning players and the younger kids are going to learn on the job and they’re learning well, too.”
In the loss to Brookville, the hosts led 30-12 at halftime and by as many as 22 points in the third quarter. The Raiders outrebounded the Knights, 50-29.
Rainey scored 16 points and Camper finished with 10 points and seven rebounds for the Knights.
Brookville went on to beat Warren, 64-56, in Saturday’s final. Warren had beaten Brockway, 67-21, in Friday’s opener.
GIRLS
FRIDAY, Dec. 10
Elk Co. Catholic 46,
Union 39
At home against the Lady Crusaders, the Damsels trailed 21-17 at halftime and 36-33 going into the fourth quarter as the visitors held them off for an early-season Class 1A matchup between two contenders in District 9.
Dominika Logue led the Damsels with 20 points, 10 coming in the third quarter. Kennedy Vogle finished with seven points while Hailey Kriebel added six points. Logue and Kriebel each had eight rebounds with Logue adding three steals.
Sydney Alexander had 22 points and Emily Maurer added 12 points for ECC.