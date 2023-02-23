CLARION — They had them right where they wanted them.
The Union Knights, leading the Clarion-Limestone Lions 51-48 with a minute to go in last Thursday’s Keystone Shortway Athletic Conference semifinals at PennWest Clarion University’s Tippin Gymnasium, couldn’t finish it off and went scoreless the rest of the way.
The Lions scored eight points in the final minute for a 56-51 win, then went on to beat Karns City with another come-from-behind effort, although not as dramatic with a 51-46 victory Saturday night.
The loss ended the Knights’ four-game winning streak and dropped them to 12-11 going into their District 9 Class 1A playoff opener at Clarion.
The Lions were scheduled to play Wednesday in the Class 2A quarterfinals at home against Kane.
Against the Lions, the Knights rallied from a 13-point deficit late in the second quarter. Payton Johnston’s 30-plus foot 3-pointer beat the halftime buzzer to cut the score to 33-23. From there, Zander Laughlin led Union’s comeback in the third quarter with 11 points and got the Knights to within two points heading into the fourth quarter.
Johnston’s layup gave the Knights a 51-48 lead with a minute to go. C-L’s Jack Callen scored with 48 seconds to go to cut the score to 51-50. Then guarding the inbounder, Callen stole Dawson Camper’s pass and was fouled by Camper on the shot, fouling out Camper. Callen sank both free throws to give the Lions the lead for good with 41.9 seconds left.
Another Callen steal on an inbounds pass following his free throws and passed to Painter who scored to put the Lions up 54-51 with 34.3 seconds left.
Painter then stole another pass and scored on a layup to set the final score.
Painter wound up leading the Lions with 17 points with Callen and Jack Craig scoring 14 and 10 points respectively.
Laughlin led the Knights with 14 points and 10 rebounds. Johnston finished with 13 points. Camper had nine points and 15 rebounds.