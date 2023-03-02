CLARION — The Union Knights are going to the state playoffs.
They just might win a district title.
By virtue of last Friday’s 58-48 win at No. 3 seed Clarion, the sixth-seeded Knights secured a top-five finish and PIAA playoff berth since District 9 sends five Class 1A teams. They were scheduled to face No. 2 seed DuBois Central Catholic Wednesday night at St. Marys Area High School.
Wednesday night, the Knights shocked DuBois Central Catholic, 51-48, and moved into Saturday’s D9 final at 4 p.m. They’ll play either Cameron County or Elk County Catholic at PennWest Clarion University’s Tippin Gymnasium at 4 p.m.
So the Knights have at least two games remaining. The opening round of the PIAA playoffs is set for March 10 at a site and time to be announced.
Against Clarion, hot shooting by Zander Laughlin early against Clarion was big as he buried four of his five 3-pointers in the opening quarter, three of his long-range shots helping the Knights build an 11-1 lead by the 4:27 mark of the first quarter. The Knights led 16-9 at the end of the opening quarter and Laughlin finished with 21 points and eight rebounds.
“We didn’t really want to start shooting that early in possessions, but they were falling for us,” said Union head coach Eric Mortimer, whose team took a 13-11 record into the semifinals. “Zander was hitting them early and he is more than capable of that, which got us going. This was a really big win for us.”
Both teams struggled offensively in the second quarter as the two teams combined for just 12 points with Clarion holding a 7-5 edge to cut the Union lead to 23-16 by halftime.
“They outhustled us and they outrebounded us and that was pretty much the story of the game tonight,” said Clarion head coach Scott Fox.
Laughlin scored seven more of his total in the third quarter as the Knights held a 17-11 scoring advantage to push their lead to 40-27.
Lauer scored all eight points of an 8-0 run which started on a 3-pointer at the end of the third quarter until the 6:45 mark of the fourth, cutting the lead to eight at 40-32.
Clarion eventually cut the lead to five at 47-42 with 2:30 to play in the contest.
However, Union would close the game on an 11-6 run with six of the 11 points coming from the free throw line to set the final score.
“We were trying to slow things down when we got that lead and they turned us over a few times,” said Mortimer. “We were able to regain our composure and get to the foul line where we knocked down some of those free throws to pull it out.”
Also for the Knights, Payton Johnston scored 17 points, all coming in the second half. Dawson Camper added seven points with 14 rebounds.
“Payton is quick and he can really get up the floor,” said Mortimer. “They did a good job on him defensively in the first half, but he was able to get loose a bit more in the second half.”
Lauer led Clarion with 18 points while Dawson Smail added eight points. Gabe Simko scored five points.
“Union played well defensively, but we didn’t move the ball, nor did we have movement in our offense until the fourth quarter,” said Fox. “We’re a young team so we have to try and right the ship before the consolation game. These guys are getting experience so they are learning which should bode well for us come next season.”