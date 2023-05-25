Several spring sports athletes from Redbank Valley, Union and A-C Valley nabbed all-conference honors or better from the Keystone Shortway Athletic Conference in postseason awards announced this week.
Both Redbank Valley baseball and softball teams won KSAC titles and Bulldogs senior Tate Minich was named the baseball Most Valuable Player.
In track and field, Redbank Valley’s Mylee Harmon earned the girls’ track MVP award while boys had Redbank Valley’s Ashton Kahle and Union/A-C Valley’s Sam Morganti share the boys’ track MVP and the trio of Redbank Valley’s Aiden Ortz and Cam Wagner, and Union/ACV’s Landon Chalmers share the field MVP.
While complete lists will be posted in next week’s edition, other area KSAC all-conference selections:
BASEBALL
Redbank Valley: Tate Minich (1st team catcher), Braylon Wagner (first team DH), Breckin Minich (first team infield), Mason Clouse and Owen Clouse (first team outfield). Ty Carrier (second team pitcher, third team first base), Tyler Hetrick (third team infield).
A-C Valley/Union: Sebastian Link (third team infield), Zach Cooper (third team outfield).
SOFTBALL
The softball MVP was Moniteau’s Emma Covert.
Redbank Valley: Mackenzie Foringer (first team pitcher), Quinn White (first team infield), Paytin Polka (second team catcher), Taylor Ripple (third team infield).
ACV/Union: Mackenzie Parks (first team infield), Lexi Bauer (third team infield), Bella Ielase (third team outfield).
TRACK AND FIELD
The girls’ field MVP was Cranberry’s Laiyla Russell.
Boys
Redbank Valley: 4x100 relay (first team, Ortz, Owen Harmon, Cam Wagner, Kahle), Ortz (first team long jump, first team triple jump, second team 100 dash), Wagner (first team discus, second team shot put), Kahle (first team 100 dash), Kieran Fricko (second team 1,600), 4x400 relay (second team, Seth Barrett, Kahle, Harmon, Andrew Byers), 4x800 relay (second team, Barrett, Nolan Barnett, Isaac Gourley, Fricko), Brayden Delp (second team shot put).
Union/ACV: Morganti (first team 400, second team 200), Skyler Roxbury (first team 110 hurdles), 4x400 relay (first team, Morganti, Aiden Fox, J.P. Blauser, Logan Skibinski), Hayden Smith (first team high jump), Chalmers (first team shot put, second team discus), 4x100 relay (second team, Morganti, Fox, Roxbury, Skibinski).
Girls
Redbank Valley: Mylee Harmon (first team 200 dash, first team 400 dash, second team 100 dash), Claire Henry (first team pole vault), 4x400 relay (second team, Kira Bonanno, Lia Hageter, Ally Shoemaker, Harmon), Alivia Huffman (second tea javelin).
Union/ACV: Daniella Farkas (first team 300 hurdles, second team 100 hurdles), Evie Bliss (first team javelin).