Here are the Keystone Shortway Athletic Conference champions since the championship game format was established in 2007:

GIRLS

2022-Redbank Valley 49, North Clarion 40

2021-No champion

2020-North Clarion 53, Redbank Valley 36

2019-A-C Valley 38, North Clarion 35

2018-North Clarion 54, A-C Valley 49

2017-North Clarion 44, Moniteau 43

2016-Karns City 46, North Clarion 31

2015-Karns City 55, Venango Catholic 53

2014-Karns City 36, Clarion 28

2013-Clarion 45, Keystone 40

2012-Cranberry 57, Keystone 53

2011-Cranberry 41, Union 33

2010-Cranberry 49, Moniteau 40, OT

2009-West Forest 51, Moniteau 25

2008-Keystone 47, Union 37

2007-Union 53, Keystone 42

BOYS

Here are the Keystone Shortway Athletic Conference/Clarion County League boys' basketball champions since 1946:

2022-Redbank Valley 65, North Clarion 41

2021-No champion

2020-Keystone 59, Clarion-Limestone 54

2019-Clarion-Limestone 57, Keystone 52

2018-Clarion-Limestone 51, Karns City 32

2017-Keystone 55, Clarion-Limestone 42

2016-Clarion-Limestone 64, Union 39

2015-Clarion-Limestone 61, Redbank Valley 35

2014-Clarion-Limestone 62, Redbank Valley 50

2013-North Clarion 59, A-C Valley 54

2012-Clarion-Limestone 56, Union 54

2011-Venango Catholic 65, Union 61

2010-North Clarion 56, A-C Valley 53

2009-Keystone 46, North Clarion 41

2008-Rocky Grove 67, Union 53

2007-Keystone 62, Clarion 44

2006-Moniteau

2005-Union

2004-Keystone

2003-Keystone

2002-Karns City

2001-Karns City

2000-Clarion

1999-Keystone

1998-Keystone

1997-Brookville

1996-Keystone

1995-Brookville

1994-Brookville and Keystone

Clarion County League

(League switched to KSAC name in 1993-94)

1993-Keystone

1992-Redbank Valley

1991-Redbank Valley

1990-Keystone

1989-Keystone

1988-Brookville

1987-North Clarion

1986-Clarion

1985-A-C Valley

1984-A-C Valley and Union

1983-Karns City

1982-Karns City

1981-Karns City

1980-East Brady

1979-Karns City

1978-East Brady

1977-Keystone

1976-Moniteau

1975-Karns City

1974-Union

1973-A-C Valley

1972-A-C Valley and Karns City

1971-Clarion-Limestone

1970-Union

1969-Union

1968-A-C Valley

1967-Union

1966-Clarion

1965-Clarion (beat Union in playoff tiebreaker, 89-55)

1964-Union

1963-Union

1962-Union

1961-Clarion-Limestone (beat Union in playoff tiebreaker, 64-58)

1960-Keystone

1959-Union

1958-Union

1957-Union (beat East Brady in playoff tiebreaker, 53-50)

1956-Union

1955-Clarion-Limestone

1954-Union

1953-East Brady

1952-Class C: St. Petersburg

1952-Class B: East Brady

1951-Class C: St. Petersburg

1951-Class B: East Brady

1950-Class C: Shippenville

1950-Class B: East Brady

1949-Class C: Shippenville

1949-Class B: East Brady

1948-Class C: Sligo

1948-Class B: East Brady

1947-East Brady defeated St. Petersburg in division championship game

1946-Class B: East Brady

