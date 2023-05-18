RIMERSBURG — Down two runs with two outs and nobody on base in the bottom of the seventh against Moniteau, it appeared that the Redbank Valley Bulldogs’ Keystone Shortway Athletic Conference title hopes were just about dead.
But the next five batters reached on two Moniteau errors, a walk and two hits, including a game-winning single by Ty Carrier and the Bulldogs walked off a very unlikely 8-7 win over a stunned Warriors team at the Union High School baseball field Thursday.
The top seed for the upcoming District 9 Class 2A playoffs, the Bulldogs improved to 15-4 and won their first KSAC crown since 2010 despite committing six errors which led to five unearned runs scored by Moniteau.
The Bulldogs scored four unearned runs off the Warriors’ three errors, including the three runs with two outs in their last at-bat, again, after two outs on strikeouts by Warriors reliever Connor Ealy.
“I don’t want to say we got lucky today, because we put ourselves in position to have a tight game late, good and bad, but they key thing is we found a way to win,” Bulldogs head coach Craig Hibell said. “And sometimes, that’s all that matters. Actually, that’s all that matters.”
Ealy whiffed Payton Rearick and Owen Clouse before Tate Minich nubbed a low soft liner toward shortstop Brock Matthews who misplayed the hit and allowed Minich to reach. Breckin Minich followed with a single and the Bulldogs were still alive with runners at first and second.
Ty Hetrick lofted a fly ball that appeared to be the game-ending out, but leftfielder Landon Kelly overran the ball which deflected off his glove far enough to allow both Minichs to race around to tie the game.
With Hetrick standing at second, Carrier ripped Ealy’s first pitch up the middle and Hetrick scored easily, setting off a celebration around Carrier.
“We were thinking we were going to make a run here,” said Carrier on what was said in the dugout before the seventh. “Who cares if we’re down 7-5. Coach told us, let’s see what we have. Obviously, we showed it on the field and came back and beat them by one. It was a close one.
“Coach told me hump (gear up for) fast ball, so I saw it and I was ready.”
In a fast-moving game through at least the first four innings, the Bulldogs led 3-1. All three of their runs came in the bottom of the third when, after two outs and Braylon Wagner at second after a leadoff single, Owen Clouse singled him in for the game’s first run.
Tate Minich then lofted a fly ball to deep left where Kelly got his glove on the ball on the run, but it deflected out as he ran and tripped over the temporary fence. By the time the ball was retrieved, a hustling Minich got around for a two-run inside-the-park homer.
Moniteau made it 3-1 when Keagan Book singled, moved to second on Bulldogs starter Carrier’s errant pickoff throw and scored on Dawson Cook’s single.
In the top of the fifth, the Warriors scored three unearned runs after two outs and nobody on base. The second error came on Brock Matthews’ single that drove in Dawson Wallace, but a second run scampered home on an outfield error. Matthews then scored from third on a misplayed ground ball by second baseman Payton Rearick to make it 4-3.
The Bulldogs, though, rebounded with two runs in the bottom of the fifth, both scoring on a two-out error by Matthews at short on a bouncing grounder hit by Breckin Minich. Clearly, both teams were not comfortable with reading many of the bounces in the game, leading to a rough night defensively on both sides.
Carrier, who retired nine of the first 11 he faced, threw into the sixth inning before leaving with runners on first and second and one out. Jaxon Huffman replaced him, got the first out on a comebacker to the mound, but Wallace and Book delivered the back-to-back run-scoring singles to re-take the lead. Wallace’s single drove in one, but a second run scored when the ball went under Bulldogs centerfielder Owen Clouse’s glove and rolled to the fence. With Wallace at third, Book singled him in for the 7-5 lead.
Huffman wound up retiring the next four batters, including to side in order in the seventh to set up the Bulldogs’ win. He got the win in relief of Carrier.
“It’s kind of an awkward game in a sense because it doesn’t mean anything for Moniteau, but it’s so meaningful for us,” Hibell said. “They don’t want to lay down and let us beat them because it’s momentum and they gave us a battle and we had to earn it.
“Winning a conference title for the first time in 13 years feels pretty good, but unfortunately that was just step one for what we want to accomplish.”
Coincidentally, the Bulldogs could wind up facing Moniteau (10-10) again on Tuesday as the Warriors, seeded No. 8 host No. 9 seed Cranberry at Butler’s Pullman Park in a preliminary round game of the nine-team bracket. The winner heads to Union on Tuesday to face the Bulldogs in the quarterfinals.
“Even with Cranberry with (Austin) Shoup in the play-in game, seeds one through nine all have a chance to win at least one playoff game,” Hibell said. “There is definitely not going to be a day off and not a day where you can save pitching. Every game is going to be a grind from here on out. If you want to be there in the end, you have to play better than we did today.”
NOTES: The Bulldogs, who lost to C-L Thursday, and Clarion each finished with one conference loss, but because the Bulldogs beat the Bobcats, the head-to-head tiebreaker decided the champion. The Bulldogs have abandoned their regular home field at Redbank Valley Municipal Park at least for the rest of this season. They switched Thursday’s game to Clarion-Limestone while next Tuesday’s game will also be at Union at 4:30 p.m. with the semifinals and finals set for neutral sites. … There’s also the possibility that the Redbank Valley softball team might have won the KSAC title, but that hasn’t been confirmed yet by conference officials, believe it or not. … The Warriors outhit the Bulldogs, 8-7. Owen Clouse and Carrier each singled twice while Book singled three times for Moniteau. … Ealy took the loss for the Warriors after relieving starter Cook in the sixth inning. … The rest of the Class 2A bracket has No. 4 seed Johnsonburg hosting No. 5 Clarion-Limestone Tuesday in a quarterfinal round matchup on the same side of the bracket. On the other side of the bracket, Tuesday’s two quarterfinal games have No. 2 seed Port Allegany hosting No. 7 Kane and No. 3 Karns City hosting No. 6 Coudersport at Pullman Park. Next Thursday are the semifinals with the final set for May 29 at Showers Field in DuBois at a time to be announced. The finalists get automatic berths to the state tournament that begins June 5. Unlike last year when the runner-up Bulldogs had to play a play-in game to get into the 16-team state bracket, this year’s runner-up will open with the WPIAL champion in the first round.