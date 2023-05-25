After starting the season 1-6, the Redbank Valley Lady Bulldogs softball team rebounded and recovered enough to get to the playoffs before losing in Monday’s first-round matchup at Elk County Catholic.
But guess what? The Lady Bulldogs won the Keystone Shortway Athletic Conference.
It wasn’t confirmed until Monday after KSAC officials, including Redbank Valley athletic director Matt Darr, sorted out the schedules and standings and handed the league title to the Lady Bulldogs.
With each KSAC team’s first matchup with the other — if they play each other twice — as the league game, the Lady Bulldogs finished that schedule with a 6-2 mark with wins over Clarion, Moniteau, A-C Valley/Union, Cranberry, Forest Area and Clarion-Limestone with losses to Karns City and Keystone during that 1-6 start.
But nobody lost less than two games in league play with Moniteau also finishing 6-2 but losing its first matchup with the Lady Bulldogs, 14-13, back on April 18. They did play a second time with Moniteau winning 10-0 in six innings on May 12, but that didn’t matter.
Cranberry, A-C Valley/Union and Forest all finished 5-3.
That’s believed to be the Lady Bulldogs’ first conference title since 1998.
So it’s a double KSAC title for Redbank Valley in softball and baseball.