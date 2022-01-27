NEW BETHLEHEM — Following up their third loss of the year with a 57-28 rout of Venango Catholic at home Monday night, the Redbank Valley Lady Bulldogs are focused on finishing the season strong.
That’s what head coach Chris Edmonds and his 11-3 squad hope to start doing when they’re back in action at Clarion on Friday before next Monday’s non-conference test at home against Homer-Center.
Tuesday, they’ll host Cranberry.
Last Saturday afternoon, the Lady Bulldogs fell at Class 5A Indiana, 70-47, one of the top four or five teams in its class in the WPIAL.
That came two days after a slow down 32-28 win at North Clarion.
“We’re happy where we’re at and we’re looking forward to the second half of the season and playoffs,” Lady Bulldogs head coach Chris Edmonds said.
The losses to Indiana, Sharpsville and Shenango, along with the other tournament win at Shenango against Ellwood City, were planned dates to help get the team ready for the end of the season.
“That’s why we did that, we have another one Monday against Homer-Center and we like to go outside of the conference, play some other good teams and see where we stand,” he said. “The girls like to go to different environments and play.”
Monday, the Lady Bulldogs jumped out to a 31-6 lead against Venango Catholic after the first quarter and cruised to the win. It was 44-10 by halftime, starting the PIAA’s Mercy Rule running clock in the second half.
Alivia Huffman and Madison Foringer each scored 12 points while Mylee Harmon added nine points. Claire Clouse scored seven points.
Saturday, the Lady Bulldogs trailed Indiana 38-28 at halftime and 52-44 going into the fourth quarter before the hosts outscored them 18-3 the rest of the way.
Rearick and Huffman each scored 13 points while Mylee Harmon added seven points.
Thursday’s win at North Clarion wasn’t an easy one as the Lady Bulldogs trailed 24-18 going into the fourth as the She-Wolves slowed down the tempo of the game.
However, the Lady Bulldogs outscored the hosts 14-4 the rest of the way, including a game-ending 5-1 run to seal the win.
Foringer scored nine of her team-high 13 points in the fourth quarter. Harmon scored five points, including a key 3-pointer in the fourth.
Gwen Siegel scored 18 points for North Clarion.
In last Wednesday’s 88-20 home win over A-C Valley, the Lady Bulldogs had a 49-14 lead by halftime.
Ten players found the scoring column, led by Rearick’s 27 points that tied her career high mark from last year. Foringer scored 18 points, Huffman finished with 10 points and Harmon had 10 points.