NEW BETHLEHEM — The resumption of its second after an 11-day layoff due to weather didn’t start out great for the Redbank Valley Lady Bulldogs softball team.
The Lady Bulldogs started the week with an 18-0 loss to Clarion on Senior Day at home on Monday before Tuesday’s 14-0 loss in five innings to Forest Area. They took a 2-5 record into Thursday’s game at Clarion-Limestone.
Friday, the Lady Bulldogs visit Brookville before visiting Moniteau Saturday. Next Wednesday, they visit Cranberry.
Monday, the Lady Bulldogs honored their four seniors Carlie Rupp, Leigh Ann Hetrick Abby Young and Sam Evans, but the visiting Lady Cats stole the rest of the show as they scored 10 runs in the top of the first inning before added four runs each in the top of the fourth and fifth innings.
The Lady Bulldogs manged just three hits with singles by Hetrick, Rupp and Paytin Polka as Clarion pitchers Payton Simko and Noel Anthony combined to strike out seven and walk four.
Mackenzie Foringer pitched for the Lady Bulldogs, who committed 12 errors.
Clarion, which dropped to 4-3 after a 9-3 loss to Moniteau on Tuesday, got two hits apiece from Noel Anthony, Jordan Best, Simko and Kylee Beers.
Tuesday, the visiting Fires scored eight runs in the top of the fifth to put away the Lady Bulldogs in five innings. Pitcher Izabelle Flick went 2-for-4 with a double, run scored and run batted in while tossing a four-hitter with seven strikeouts and four walks.
Hetrick had two of the Lady Bulldogs’ hits, both of them singles.
Foringer pitched for the Lady Bulldogs, striking out five and walking one.