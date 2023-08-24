NEW BETHLEHEM — With a roster featuring just one senior, the Redbank Valley Lady Bulldogs look to rebuild from last year’s 12-5 season.
Head coach Ashley Anderson has an 18-girl roster with only three juniors on top of the lone senior in Izzy Bond. While the playing rotation centers around those four players, Anderson has some youth to be served into action as the season goes along.
The Lady Bulldogs opened with a four-team home scrimmage at home last Saturday with Kane, Clarion-Limestone and Punxsutawney. Wednesday, they were headed to Moniteau for their last scrimmage before Saturday’s season-opening tournament at A-C Valley.
“I thought they looked good on Saturday and we worked out some kinks early in the morning and by the end of the morning, I thought they were playing together really well,” said Anderson, entering her third season.
The three returning juniors are Mylee Harmon, Taylor Ripple and Kira Bonanno.
“We lost six players to graduation, but I knew what was coming up and this year we can focus on the juniors,” Anderson said. “We’re losing just Izzy to graduation and the juniors will all be coming back with girls coming up behind them who are going to fit in well, too. So I’m excited to be able to build a little bit. It’s nice to be able to have Izzy, but be able to work with the younger girls too.”
Bond and Harmon will be outside hitters with Harmon moving from her spot at setter last year. Ripple and Bonanno are middle hitters. Moving into the setter role is freshman Elaina Carrico.
“Elaina has good hands, sees the court well and seems to be working well with the older girls,” Anderson said. “They welcomed her and they’re exited to have her set for them. They’re excited to have Mylee as a hitter. We worked a lot on that this summer because it’s kind of foreign to her. She’s wasn’t a hitter, but she picked it up quick and she’s doing well too.”
Sophomore Adyson Bond and freshman Addy Hetrick along with sophomore Addison Henry will work in at right hitter, giving Anderson some options on rotations.
“Even with the group I have, I can confidently throw the girls in there anywhere and they’ll be fine,” Anderson said. “I’m confident that the kids would do well if we had to flip-flop around. With a little bit of time, I would be confident in pulling up some freshmen as well.”
Corri Shumaker, Desiree Stepulla and Tessa Shick are back on Anderson’s coaching staff.
The dual match schedule starts next Tuesday and Thursday both at home against Keystone and Clarion.
“If they stick together as a team, they can be just as competitive as the other teams,” Anderson said. “I’m confident with this group. Something they have going for them is that it’s a smaller roster, so they’ll get more reps. That’ll benefit them in the long run. They’re all athletic.”
ROSTER
Senior: Izzy Bond.
Juniors: Kira Bonanno, Mylee Harmon, Taylor Ripple.
Sophomores: Alara Altobelli, Cambryn Bladel, Adyson Bond, Allyn Hagan, Addison Henry, Shea Lufsey, Hailee Anthony.
Freshmen: Hadlee Hagan, Braylee Rearick, Elaina Carrico, Addy Hetrick, Marlee Carrier, Avia Powell, Shaylee Rupp.
SCHEDULE
August
26-at A-C Valley Tournament, 8:30 a.m.; 29-Keystone; 31-Clarion.
September
7-Oil City; 9-at Kane JV Tournament; 11-at Brookville; 12-Forest Area; 14-Punxsutawney; 18-at Clarion-Limestone; 19-at Cranberry; 21-at Karns City; 23-Host Tournament; 25-at Keystone; 26-at North Clarion; 28-C-L.
October
3-at Moniteau; 5-Union; 10-A-C Valley; 12-Venango Catholic; 14-Host JV Tournament; 17-18-KSAC Championships, at PennWest Clarion, TBA; 21-at Elk Co. Catholic Tournament.
Dual matches begin with junior varsity at 6 p.m. with varsity to follow.