CALIFORNIA — Its unbeaten run to start the season ended, the Redbank Valley Lady Bulldogs basketball team dropped the first of two games at the West Penn California Hoopfest Tuesday night with a 45-40 loss to traditional WPIAL power Our Lady of Sacred Heart.
OLSH led the Lady Bulldogs, 30-29, going into the fourth quarter before scoring them 15-11 over the final eight minutes to get the win.
Mia Grisafi and Kyleigh Nagy scored 12 and 11 points respectively to lead OLSH, which improved to 3-2. Claudia Ierullo scored six of her eight points in the fourth quarter to help hold off the Lady Bulldogs.
Mylee Harmon and Alivia Huffman were the lone double-figure scorers for the Lady Bulldogs with 22 and 12 points respectively. Harmon scored 10 of her points in the fourth quarter and finished 6-for-12 from the fou line. Huffman scored eight of her 12 in the second half.
The only other Lady Bulldogs to score each hit 3-pointers in the first half — Alyssa Bowser and Caylen Rearick.
OLSH led 11-9 after the first quarter and 24-20 at halftime.
Wednesday, the Lady Bulldogs were scheduled to play Rockwood. Next week, they resume their KSAC schedule Jan. 6 at home against Forest Area.
In Tuesday’s other game:
Farrell 79,
Redbank Valley 62
At Farrell’s Christmas Tournament, the Bulldogs were downed by the tournament host Steelers, who got 20 points from Malachi Owens and 13 from Danny Odem.
Owen Clouse led the Bulldogs with 14 points while Braylon Wagner and Mathew Kozma each scored 11 points.
The loss dropped the Bulldogs (2-7) into Wednesday’s consolation game against Meadville, which lost to Aliquippa, 75-39, in Tuesday’s other game.
Next week, the Bulldogs visit Forest Area in Tionesta on Thursday.
In other games:
THURSDAY, Dec. 22
BOYS
Union 81, Titusville 51
At Titusville, it was Zander Laughlin’s big night on the District 10 floor that sparked the Knights to a 30-point blowout win. Laughlin finished with 33 points, nailing five 3-pointers while grabbing nine rebounds and dishing out three assists.
Payton Johnston added 23 points with nine rebounds and Dawson Camper turning in an impressive double-double performance with 15 points and 20 rebounds.
Manny Perez led the Rockets with 17 points.
Freeport 71,
Redbank Valley 49
At Freeport, the Bulldogs dropped a non-conference matchup to the Yellowjackets.
Braylon Wagner and Owen Clouse got into double figures for the Bulldogs with 12 and 11 points apiece.
Gavin Croney led Freeport with 14 points. Ben Lane and Brady Sullivan scored 11 and 10 points respectively.
GIRLS
Ridgway 54, Union 22
At Rimersburg, visiting Ridgway built a 31-12 lead by halftime and pushed the Mercy Rule running clock into motion by the end of the third quarter against the Damsels.
Jenna Kasmierski, one of three Lady Elkers in double-figure scoring, scored 18 points with Kristen Ellenberger and Gabby Amacher scoring 15 and 10 points respectively.
Hailey Theuret and Katie Gezik scored seven and five points apiece to lead the Damsels, who are back in action next Wednesday at home against Moniteau. The Damsels visit Keystone next Friday.