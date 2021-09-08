NEW BETHLEHEM — In a classic back-and-forth battle with visiting Keystone, the Redbank Valley Lady Bulldogs volleyball team pulled out a five-set win.
The Lady Bulldogs, in the fifth set to 15, outlasted Keystone 20-18 to take the win. Earlier, they split the first four, 25-17, 14-25, 25-13, 14-25 to set up the deciding fifth set in a marathon matchup.
Alivia Huffman led the way with nine kills and three aces. Caylen Rearick had 10 digs with Lilly Shaffer and Abby Young finishing with five service aces apiece.
The Lady Bulldogs won the JV match in straight sets.
Next up for the Lady Bulldogs is a trip to North Clarion Thursday. After a junior varsity tournament at Kane Saturday, the schedule resumes next Monday and Tuesday at Brookville and home against Clarion respectively.
In Tuesday’s other game:
Union sweeps
DuBois Central Catholic
At home against DuBois Central Catholic, the Damsels turned in a sweep, 25-15, 25-15, 25-19.
Dominika Logue led the Damsels with six kills and three aces. Keira Croyle had four aces and five assists and Kennedy Vogle turned in seven digs and served one ace. Hailey Kriebel was also strong at the line with four aces.
The junior varsity team won in three sets, 25-16, 19-25, 25-18.
Thursday night, the Damsels are scheduled to visit A-C Valley, although the current remote learning status in that school district has that date in doubt. This Saturday, they host North Clarion at 10 a.m.
Next Tuesday and Wednesday, the Damsels visit Oil City and host Cranberry respectively.
SATURDAY, Sept. 4
Lady Bulldogs at
ACV Tourney
At Foxburg, Redbank Valley opened the season at the A-C Valley Tournament.
In pool play where teams played two sets to 25, the Lady Bulldogs swept Ridgway and Franklin, split with Johnsonburg and dropped two sets to eventual champion Elk County Catholic.
In a one-set quarterfinal matchup with the hosts, the Lady Bulldogs were knocked out of the tournament with a loss.