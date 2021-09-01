NEW BETHLEHEM — From the hunting to the hunted, the Redbank Valley Lady Bulldogs soccer team has a first-time approach this fall.
They’re defending a District 9 Class 1A title, the program’s first.
“That was something we worked toward for the four years leading up to last year with the senior class we lost, but everybody coming back was along for that ride too, so they know what the level of play needs to be to make that happen,” said Lady Bulldogs head coach Mike Dawson, whose team finished 16-4.
“So I think that helps us,” he added. “We still have to work out some kinks here and there, but I think they’re ready for the challenge.”
Four starters are back along with a few players who saw some rotation time. Senior Raegen Beamer, an Upper Allegheny Valley Soccer League All-Star, shared the team lead in goals scored with graduated all-star Rhiannon Laughlin with 12 goals. Four of the top five goal scorers are back, including returning starting senior midfielder Quinn Fricko (5 goals), sophomore forward Alexandra Shoemaker (11 goals), and part-time starting junior forward Ember Hetrick (7 goals).
Senior defender Lilly Neiswinger also returns to anchor the back line.
“Offensively, i think we should be all right compared to last year,” Dawson said. “This year, we might have to outpace and outscore teams rather than rely on our defense as much as we did last year. I think the front three will do a pretty good job of that and with our midfield, I think Quinn will step into a leadership role and shine even a little bit more than last year. It’ll be fun watching her show what she’s capable to doing, not that she didn’t do a lot for us last year.”
So Beamer, Shoemaker and Hetrick will start up front with Fricko leading the midfield group that’ll likely also start with juniors Bailey Laughlin and Elena Root along with sophomore Alexandra Shoemaker.
Neiswonger leads the defensive back with senior Mia Gourley and junior McKayla McGuire stepping in.
Senior LeighAnn Hetrick or Emma Kemmer will be the goalkeeper.
Dawson’s team scrimmaged at home with Clarion last Wednesday and is scheduled to visit Oil City this Wednesday before opening the season next Tuesday at home against Forest Area.
Who the Lady Bulldogs will need to battle for another D9 Class 1A crown remains to be determined — they beat Brockway in the final on a shootout last year.
“I feel like Class 1A is going to be a little more open than it was last year, which is exciting because everybody you’re going to play has the opportunity to humble you and knock you off your feet,” Dawson said. “But you can recover with whomever you play next, so that’s exciting.”
And as close as the D9 final was, the Lady Bulldogs’ overtime loss to Cambridge Springs in the state playoffs rode a fine line as well.
“That one throw in takes a bounce and takes another bounce and hits a girl’s foot and goes in,” Dawson said. “We were right there for the overtimes and we want to get back to that state playoff positioning. That’ll be another thing we’re working toward and looking forward to.”
Megan Nolf and Courtney Syfert are back on Dawson’s coaching staff this year.
ROSTER
Seniors: Quinn Fricko, Raegen Beamer, Lilly Neiswonger, Mia Gourley, LeighAnn Hetrick.
Juniors: Bailey Laughlin, Elena Root, McKayla McGuire, Nina Space, Ember Hetrick, Emma Kemmer.
Sophomores: Lilli Barnett, Alexandra Shoemaker.
Freshmen: Reese Minich, Isabelle Faulk, Ava Moore, Keja Elmer.
SCHEDULE
September
7-Forest Area, 5 p.m.
9-at Karns City, 4 p.m.
11-Oil City, noon
13-Brookville, 4 p.m.
14-at West Branch, 4 p.m.
16-Clarion, 6 p.m.
20-at Punxsutawney, 4 p.m.
21-Elk Co. Catholic, 5:30 p.m.
27-Karns City, 4 p.m.
30-at Curwensville, 6 p.m.
October
5-at Clarion, 6 p.m.
7-at Oil City, 4 p.m.
8-at Forest Area, Tionesta, 3 p.m.
11-Punxsutawney, 6 p.m.
14-Curwensville, 7:30 p.m.
16-at Brockway, 10 a.m.
18-at Franklin, 4 p.m.
20-St. Marys, 4 p.m.