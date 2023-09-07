NEW BETHLEHEM — It might not sound like a big deal, but it was.
Redbank Valley’s home match against mighty Clarion last Thursday started off on the right foot as the Lady Bulldogs took the first set, 25-19.
Clarion responded by taking the next three sets, 25-12, 25-23, 25-21 to notch the four-set win, but the Lady Bulldogs did something that no KSAC team had done against the Lady Cats since 2019.
They won a set, ending Clarion’s 119-set winning streak against KSAC foes dating back to A-C Valley’s set two win in a four-set loss to Clarion on Sept. 24, 2019.
Clarion won its 61st straight KSAC match dating back to its last loss in a five-set setback to A-C Valley on Sept. 19, 2017.
So winning a set was something for head coach Ashley Anderson’s team that dropped to 1-1 going into Thursday’s home match with Oil City.
“We came out swinging, but after getting down in that second set, we just couldn’t finish it,” Anderson said. “It was a good night though and the girls stuck with them. I told the girls we made a statement tonight that we are here.”
Taylor Ripple led the Lady Bulldogs with nine kills and 10 digs. Izzy Bond had six kills and six digs with Mylee Harmon and Kira Bonnano each finishing with four kills and eight digs. Elaina Carrico added 19 set assists.
Saturday, the Lady Bulldogs play in the Kane JV Tournament. Next week, the Lady Bulldogs visit Brookville Monday, Forest Area Tuesday and host Punxsutawney Thursday.