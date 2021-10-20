KARNS CITY — Dropping a five-setter on the road, the Redbank Valley Lady Bulldogs volleyball team came up short in Karns City.
The Lady Gremlins took the first two sets, then held off Redbank Valley for a 25-18, 25-20, 19-25, 11-25, 15-12 win.
Alivia Huffman led Redbank Valley (9-5) with 22 kills, six service aces and 13 digs. Taylor Ripple finished with 12 kills.
Caylen Rearick had a busy night with 45 digs while Olivia Anderson and Carlie Rupp each had 13. Lilly Shaffer had 33 assists.
Redbank Valley hosts Clarion Wednesday. Then Saturday, the Lady Bulldogs wrap up the regular season with a trip to the Elk County Tournament in St. Marys.
The District 9 Class 2A playoffs begin next week. Pairings will be announced later this week.
In Tuesday’s other game:
Clarion sweeps
Union
At home against Clarion, the Damsels fell in straight sets to the Lady Cats, 25-13, 25-11, 25-16.
Hailey Kriebel and Dominika Logue finished with three and two kills respectively. Kennedy Vogle had nine digs with two aces.
Thursday, the Damsels (9-9) host A-C Valley to finish up the regular season.
In other games:
MONDAY, Oct. 18
Lady Bulldogs
sweep Forest
At Forest, the Lady Bulldogs won in straight sets, 25-7, 25-10, 25-11.
Alivia Huffman had five service aces and six kills with Rupp also turning in six kills at the net. Lilly Shaffer served 10 aces.
North Clarion tops
Damsels in five
At home against visiting North Clarion on Senior Night, Union lost in five sets after leading 2-1 as the She-Wolves triumphed, 8-25, 25-16, 14-25, 26-24, 15-8.
Dominika Logue led the Damsels with 12 kills, four aces and 10 digs. Keira Croyle added four aces and 12 assists while Kennedy Vogle turned in seven digs. Grace Kindel served six aces. Hailey Kriebel and Taylor Shick each had three kills.
The Damsels honored their three seniors prior to the game — Logue, Kriebel and Croyle.
THURSDAY, Oct. 14
Cranberry tops
RBV in five
At Seneca, the hosts Berries edged Redbank Valley in a five-setter, 21-25, 25-12, 25-17, 20-25, 12-15.
The Lady Bulldogs were up 2-1 in sets before the hosts took the final two sets for the come-from-behind win. Alivia Huffman finished with 20 kills with Taylor Ripple turning in seven. Carlie Rupp and Makayla Monrean each had for.
Also for the Lady Bulldogs, Caylen Rearick finished with 33 digs, Carlie Rupp 18 and Abby Young 12. Lilly Shaffer had 27 set assists.
Damsels swept
by Karns City
Also at home against Karns City, Union lost in three sets, 25-21, 25-13, 25-23.
Dominika Logue had eight kills and three aces, Hailey Kriebel finished with six kills, Keira Croyle made 14 assists and served two aces and Kennedy Vogle turned in 15 digs.