KNOX — Jumping out to a 2-0 lead in its trip to defending D9 Class 2A champion Keystone Tuesday night, the Redbank Valley Lady Bulldogs volleyball team couldn’t put away the win and dropped a five-set decision.
After winning the first two sets, 25-16, 25-19, the Lady Bulldogs saw Keystone rally for a 25-20, 25-22, 15-8 win.
Now 1-1, the Lady Bulldogs visit Clarion Thursday before a junior varsity tournament at Kane on Saturday. Next Monday and Thursday, the Lady Bulldogs visit Punxsutawney and host Forest Area.
Alivia Huffman led the Lady Bulldogs at Keystone with 11 kills and 20 digs. Caylen Rearick had 20 digs, Izzy Bond added 11 kills and Taylor Ripple finished with nine kills. Mylee Harmon finished with 28 set assists.
In last Wednesday’s season-opener at Oil City, the Lady Bulldogs won in four sets, 25-13, 17-25, 25-22, 25-12. Huffman led the way with 13 kills and 10 digs while Rearick had 17 digs. Bond and Ripple each had 11 kills with Harmon finishing with 36 assists.
The Damsels take a 1-1 record into Thursday’s match at Cranberry before Saturday’s trip to the Brockway Tournament.
Last Thursday, the Damsels swept Forest Area, 25-13, 25-15, 25-9.
Kennedy Vogle led the way with seven kills while Katie Gesik had four kills and Taylor Shick finished with three apiece. Magen Walzak and Grace Kindel each had two kills.
Next Monday and Tuesday, the Damsels visit DuBois Central Catholic and host North Clarion.