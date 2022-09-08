KNOX — Jumping out to a 2-0 lead in its trip to defending D9 Class 2A champion Keystone Tuesday night, the Redbank Valley Lady Bulldogs volleyball team couldn’t put away the win and dropped a five-set decision.

After winning the first two sets, 25-16, 25-19, the Lady Bulldogs saw Keystone rally for a 25-20, 25-22, 15-8 win.

