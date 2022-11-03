RIMERSBURG — Playing well and hitting solid at the net, the No. 5-seeded Johnsonburg Ramettes volleyball team swept No. 4 seed Redbank Valley to reach the District 9 Class 1A semifinals last Thursday
At Union High School, the Ramettes notched a 25-17, 25-16, 25-23 win over the Lady Bulldogs, whose gymnasium is being renovated, so they used Union as their home court.
The Ramettes advanced to Tuesday’s matchup with Elk County Catholic, which knocked Johnsonburg out with a four-set, 25-27, 25-8, 25-22, 25-17 victory. The top-seeded Lady Crusaders advanced to Thursday’s final to play Oswayo Valley, which eliminated two-time defending state champion Clarion in four sets.
Against the Lady Bulldogs (12-5), Alaina Sherry led the way with 12 kills with Annasophia Stauffer and Julia Jones finished with eight apiece. That trio set the tone early and often Sherry and Stauffer each had three blocks.
“They definitely out-hit us,” Redbank Valley head coach Ashley Anderson said. “We got a handle on every ball, but obviously it wasn’t where it needed to be and that’s what it comes down to.
“It’s hard to be down the entire time, but the girls stood up on the court and fought back.”
“Those numbers are hard to have in three sets, for sure,” Ramettes head coach Matt Shuey said. “Our passing was on and our big thing is with losing to Kane and Elk County twice each, there’s a mental barrier where we let errors get us down. Redbank Valley is obviously a good team with good hitters and we didn’t let Alivia Huffman and Taylor Ripple, when they were getting their shots in, get us down or rattle us and we played for each other. That was the big thing and it was a beautiful thing to watch.”
Also for the Ramettes, Julia Jones had 10 digs, Ella Lindberg had eight and Abby King finished with 26 set assists.
Johnsonburg trailed just once, 2-1, in the opening moments of the first set. The Ramettes jumped out to a 20-10 lead in the first set, 19-10 in the second and held off a late rally by the Lady Bulldogs in the third set after Ripple’s kill cut the lead to 22-20.
Huffman finished with 10 kills and 18 digs, Ripple had six kills, Caylen Rearick added 13 digs and Allyn Hagan and Mylee Harmon went 10 and nine assists respectively.
The Lady Bulldogs lose six players to graduation — Rearick, Huffman, Paytin Polka, Alyssa Bowser, Samarie Dinger and Gwyneth Wadding.
“We’re losing six seniors and we’re just going to fill those spots that need field and build from there,” Anderson said.