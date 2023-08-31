NEW BETHLEHEM — Kickoff the season in resounding fashion, the Redbank Valley Lady Bulldogs soccer team rolled to a 9-0 shutout win over visiting Keystone Tuesday night.
The Lady Bulldogs led 7-0 by intermission as Ally Shoemaker scored three of her four goals. She scored to start the game off an assist from Bella Orr at the 33:24 and found the net at 26:37 and 19:51 with helpers from Lia Hageter and Lilli Barnett, the third goal putting the Lady Bulldogs up 4-0.
Shoemaker and Ava Moore scored the second-half goals. Orr finished with two goals and two assists. Barnett set up three goals with assists. Bella Faulk also scored while Maura Root and Reese Minich added assists.
Darion Bartley and Carly Neiswonger each played a half as goalkeeper, sharing the shutout honors.
“It’s nice to start the year off with a win, but we just need to control our fate when playing at home,” Lady Bulldogs head coach Mike Dawson said. “We are front-loaded with home games, so we just have to handle business here and see where we stand before heading off on our October road trips.”
Next up for the Lady Bulldogs is St. Marys at home Thursday at 5 p.m. Next Tuesday, they host Forest Area with another 5 p.m. kickoff.
The Bulldogs open their soccer schedule with next Tuesday’s match at home following the girls at 7 p.m also against Forest Area.