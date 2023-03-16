NEW BETHLEHEM — Runs of 14-0 and 14-2 helped the Redbank Valley Lady Bulldogs cruise past visiting Serra Catholic, 63-36, in the opening round of the PIAA Class 2A playoffs last Friday.
“It feels really good,” Redbank Valley head coach Chris Edmonds said of getting a PIAA playoff win. “The girls have worked really hard all summer. all fall, for this point. I’m very proud of them.”
A slow start had the Lady Bulldogs trailing 7-2 midway through the first quarter and they were still down 11-8 after Cate Clark scored for the Eagles, the sixth-place team out of the WPIAL, with 41.7 seconds left in the first quarter.
But Kira Bonanno came off the bench and helped stabilize things for the D9 champions scoring with 21.1 seconds left in the opening quarter.
That basket started the 14-0 run that had a lot of Mylee Harmon in it.
Harmon scored eight of Redbank Valley’s initial 12 points to start the second quarter helping the Lady Bulldogs forge out to a 22-11 lead.
“We don’t get down on ourselves whenever we are down,” Harmon said. “We just have to stay calm. When we went on that run, we didn’t get in our heads. We told ourselves we could do it, and pushed ourselves.”
Redbank Valley still led by nine, 27-17, at halftime. But that lead quickly grew to the point where the game was well in hand in the third quarter.
The 14-2 run came at the start of the second half and pushed the Lady Bulldogs’ lead to 22 points, 41-19.
Senior Caylen Rearick nailed a 3-pointer right out of halftime and scored the first five points of the run for Redbank Valley before Harmon took over with a seven-point spurt of her own.
By the time Rearick scored with 2:37 left in the third quarter to push the Lady Bulldogs over the 40-point mark the game was well in hand.
“The message at halftime was to keep to the game plan, keep looking inside, get to transition, and go,” Edmonds said. “We were able to do that with that second run.”
Harmon scored 22 points, and the sophomore was joyful that the Lady Bulldogs did what they weren’t able to do a year ago — win a first-round PIAA playoff game. Their last state playoff win came against Cochranton in 2020.
“It was really important, really personal,” Harmon said. said. “Last year, we had an upset. It (tonight) was pretty much a statement.”
Rearick added 14 points for Redbank Valley, while Alivia Huffman had a double-double with 12 points and 15 rebounds.
Abby Genes led Serra Catholic (18-5) with 15 points.