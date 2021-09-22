NEW BETHLEHEM — Two second-half goals by visiting Elk County Catholic sank the Redbank Valley Lady Bulldogs soccer team in a 2-1 loss at home Tuesday night.
Reagen Beamer’s goal off a Quinn Fricko assist gave the Lady Bulldogs a 1-0 lead by halftime before ECC scored the game’s final two goals.
The loss dropped the Lady Bulldogs to 3-5 going into Monday’s home matchup with Karns City. Next Thursday, they visit Curwensville.
In other games:
GIRLS
Punxsutawney 1, Redbank Valley 0
At Punxsutawney, the hosts scored the game’s lone goal in the second half to beat the visiting Lady Bulldogs.
FRIDAY, Sept. 17
BOYS
Redbank Valley 3, DuBois CC 1
At DuBois, the Bulldogs got two goals from Owen Clouse who was assisted by Tyson Adams on both in a win over the Cardinals.
Also scoring was Kierin Fricko off an assist from Nick Moore.
THURSDAY, Sept. 16
BOYS
C-L 5, Redbank Valley 1
Also at home against the visiting Lions, the Bulldogs had their hands full as Lions’ forward Bailee Verdill scored three goals.
Owen Clouse scored the lone goal for the Bulldogs.
Cody Whitling and Wyatt Boyden also found the back of the net for the Lions with Whitling adding an assist and Thomas Uckert assisting on two goals.
GIRLS
Redbank Valley 3, Clarion 2
At home against Clarion, Reagen Beamer’s second goal of the game off an assist from Quinn Fricko broke a 2-2 deadlock with under 10 minutes in regulation to lift the Lady Bulldogs to a one-goal win.
Beamer and Fricko scored unassisted goals in the first half.