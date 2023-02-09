NEW BETHLEHEM — Extending its winning streak to 11 games, the Redbank Valley Lady Bulldogs roughed up visiting Karns City in a 55-27 win last Thursday.
The Lady Bulldogs took a 18-1 record into Wednesday night’s game at home against North Clarion — they’re in a stretch that sees them six of their final eight regular-season games at home — before visiting Moniteau Friday.
While the Lady Bulldogs are headed to the KSAC playoffs next weekend, they haven’t clinched the KSAC-Large Division title yet since 17-3 Moniteau sits at 7-1 in the division, one game behind the 8-0 Lady Bulldogs.
The importance of the non-division North Clarion game could come in a tiebreaker scenario if the Lady Bulldogs lose to Moniteau Friday and finish in a division tie presuming they beat Keystone next Tuesday.
The tiebreaker could wind up using the North Clarion matchup and Moniteau dealt 18-1 North Clarion its lone loss back in January.
The way the KSAC playoffs are set up has the first-place teams facing the other division’s second-place team. So either Moniteau or Redbank Valley will play North Clarion in one of the semifinal matchups.
Either Clarion or Union will be the KSAC Small division runner-up.
Against Karns City, the Lady Bulldogs pulled away in the second quarter after leading 8-6 after the first eight minutes, outscoring the visitors 17-8. They led 42-19 after three quarters.
Alivia Huffman paced the Lady Bulldogs with a double-double, scoring 15 points and 10 rebounds with two blocks, hitting 6 of 10 shots from the floor. Also scoring in double figures were Addy Bond and Mylee Harmon and 13 and 11 points apiece.
Harmon added five steals and three steals while Bond finished with four steals and three assists. Brooklyn Edmonds scored seven points and collected seven rebounds.
Brooklyn Taylor led Karns City with 12 points.
In Union’s games:
MONDAY, Feb. 6
Union 36, Forest Area 30
At Tionesta, the visiting Damsels ended a five-game losing streak and beat Forest for the second time this year as they broke a 24-24 tie going into the fourth quarter before outscoring the hosts 12-6.
In the fourth, Hailey Theuret scored all of her five points on 11 free throw attempts. Cheyenne Dowling led the Damsels with 14 points, eight coming in the first half. Katie Gezik scored eight points.
Forest got 10 points from Kaylie Rooke.
The Damsels take a 5-15 record into Thursday’s home game with A-C Valley. They finish the schedule next Tuesday at North Clarion.
WEDNESDAY, Feb. 1
Brockway 36, Union 33
At home, the Damsels forced overtime when Hailey Theuret hit a running 3-pointer to beat the buzzer. But in extra time, it was visiting Brockway outscoring them 5-2 to get the overtime win.
Union trailed 22-18 going into the fourth quarter, but couldn’t keep it going in OT as Madilyn Schmader scored 13 of her game-high 17 points in the fourth quarter and extra time. Sophia Schmader scored 12 points.
Theuret finished with seven points while Cheyenne Dowling led the Damsels with eight points.